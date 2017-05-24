Quintana rocked as D-backs complete series sweep vs. White Sox

PHOENIX — For three innings Wednesday, Jose Quintana looked like an All-Star.

In the fourth and fifth, he looked a wreck.

When he was finished in his start against the Diamondbacks, the White Sox left-hander had been pounded for eight runs on eight hits, including a home run by lefty hitter Jake Lamb in the Diamondbacks’ 8-6 victory. Quintana retired the first 10 hitters, half of them on strikeouts before the D-backs went on an 8-for-10 tear. A couple of the hits were soft, and Quintana did not walk anyone, and he was unable to finish the home team’s six-run fifth inning.

The Sox had staked Quintana to a 2-0 lead with Leury Garcia’s sixth homer and Jose Abreu’s double and run scored (on Avisail Garcia’s double play) before the Diamondbacks tied it in the fourth on doubles by Nick Ahmed and Paul Goldschmidt and an RBI single by Chris Owings.

Jose Quintana throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning Wednesday. (AP)

In the sixth, Quintana hit leadoff batter Brandon Drury on the hand with an 0-2 pitch before Lamb’s homer, and then the hits just kept on coming.

Trailing 8-2, the Sox posted two runs in each of the sixth and seventh and innings. Jose Abreu (4-for-5, three RBI) hit his 10th homer in the sixth with Melky Cabrera on first.

The loss completed a three-game sweep for the D-backs and sends the Sox (20-25) home with a 3-7 road trip in tow.

Quintana dropped to 2-6 and saw his ERA climb from 3.92 to 4.82. After a sluggish start, he was 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in his previous five starts before Wednesday.