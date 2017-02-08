Ravens coach, GM open to Kaepernick signing; owner is not: ESPN

Teams are hesitant to sign free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Ravens are the most recent team to show interest in signing the quarterback, who drew national attention last season when he knelt during the national anthem to protest social injustice, before receiving front office push back.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome are open to signing Kaepernick, but owner Steve Bisciotti has reportedly blocked the move, according to ESPN.

Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco is out for at least one week with a back injury. Backup Ryan Mallett has struggled in training camp to live up to the task, throwing at least five interceptions in one practice, according to ESPN.

Ray Lewis tweeted a video Tuesday, suggesting that Kaepernick should become quiet about his protests.

“If people really want to help you, they would pray for you, brother. They would lead you the right way and stop encouraging you to be caught up in some of this nonsense,” Lewis said. “The battles you fighting brother, people way before you have been fighting for many, many years.

“The football field is our sanctuary. If you do nothing else young man, get yourself back on the football field, and let your play speak for itself. And what you do off the field, don’t let too many people know.”

