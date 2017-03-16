Really big brown trout in Indiana from shore: Fish of the Week

Nick Stockman caught this 18.4-pound, 31-inch brown trout from shore at Hammond Marina in mid-February.

Stockman, 26, who grew up in the south suburbs and now lives in Crown Point, Ind., caught it on a black and silver Jointed Rapala on his fourth cast with a slow steady retrieve.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. The story part or fishing of the moment, such as this one, matters as much as the big fish part, generally.

