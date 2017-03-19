Ricky Jean-Francois meets with Bears, but no deal — at least yet

Ricky Jean-Francois had a positive visit to Halas Hall this weekend, a league source said late Sunday, but the former Redskins defensive end moved on to meet with the Seahawks.

That doesn’t preclude a Bears deal. He has familiarity with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio; Jean-Francois played for the 49ers in 2011-12 when Fangio ran the defense.

Jean-Francois, 30, appeared in all 16 games for the Redskins in each of the past two seasons, recording a total of 3 1/2 sacks. The Bears have yet to sign a defensive end this offseason, but did lose Cornelius Washington to the Lions.

The Redskins released the eight-year veteran Wednesday.