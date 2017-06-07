Schwarber still in play for leadoff? Hesitant Theo says it’s up to Joe

Cubs manager Joe Maddon is emphatic that batting leadoff was not a factor in the season-long hitting struggles that resulted in Kyle Schwarber’s two-week demotion to the minors.

Schwarber said Thursday he agrees, and Maddon didn’t rule out putting Schwarber back at the top once he starts hitting consistently.

But during Theo Epstein’s tetchy session with the media Thursday, the team president didn’t seem as thrilled with the idea.

“My thought in that is it’s impossible to know [if it was a factor],” Epstein said. “I think it makes sense [Thursday] to put him where he’s at.”

Schwarber played left field and batted fifth Thursday, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and two grounders into the right-side shift. He’s hitting .168 with a team-leading 77 strikeouts.

Asked if he’d just as soon see Schwarber kept out of the leadoff spot, Epstein said, “I’d just as soon leave that up to Joe.”

He and Maddon discussed the subject for about 10 seconds leading up to Schwarber’s recall, Epstein said.

“I gave my input,” he said. “But it’s ultimately his call.”

Cubs leadoff hitters have combined for a .324 on-base percentage that ranks in the middle of the pack in the National League and 51 runs, which ranks near the bottom. Schwarber hit .185 with a .304 OBP as the Cubs’ leadoff man before being dropped in the order seven weeks in.

Hendricks close

Starter Kyle Hendricks, who has been on the disabled list for a month because of tendinitis in his finger, plans to throw a second bullpen session Friday, after which the club might schedule a minor-league rehab assignment.

That could put him on track for a best-case scenario return by the end of the team’s first road trip after the All-Star break (July 14-19).

“I feel pretty normal,” said last year’s major-league ERA champ. “When I come back hopefully I can just start going deep into some games and pick up a lot of innings for the rest of this staff and this bullpen.”

Lackey to DL

Making room on the roster for Kyle Schwarber, right-hander John Lackey went on the 10-day DL because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot the club said has worsened in his last two starts.

Because of the All-Star break, he wasn’t scheduled to pitch again for more than 10 days anyway and consequently isn’t expected to miss a start.

