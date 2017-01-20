Scott Darling, Marian Hossa lead Blackhawks to 1-0 victory

BOSTON — Scott Darling got the start Friday night in Boston not so much because Corey Crawford has looked human lately, but because, well, he had to start sometime. With no back-to-back games on the schedule until mid-February, Joel Quenneville figured Friday’s game against the Bruins, with Darling’s dad in attendance, was as good a night as any to get him some work.

But was there anything Darling could do to keep the net for another night? Or longer?

“I don’t want to forecast exactly what’s going to happen,” Quenneville said a day earlier. “But I think their play a lot of time makes our decision for us.”

Darling did what he could, making 30 saves to singlehandedly keep the Blackhawks in the game long enough for them to steal a 1-0 victory. It was Marian Hossa who got the game-winning goal, one-timing a cross-goalmouth feed from Tanner Kero with 1:26 left in the third period. It was Hossa’s first goal in more than a month. But it was Darling who was the hero in this one.

In his previous start, on Jan. 6, Darling made 39 saves in a victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Darling was tested early and often, as the Bruins were all over the Hawks to start, in an all-too-familiar first period. Boston outshot the Hawks 17-6, but thanks largely to point-blank Darling saves on Joe Morrow and Austin Czarnik, the score was 0-0 after one. It stayed that way through two periods, with Darling stoning David Krejci in the slot among his eight saves in the period. It was more of the same in the third, as Darling made big saves on Brad Marchand (during a Hawks power play) and Frank Vatrano as the sleepy pace picked up considerably late in the game,

Tuukka Rask didn’t see as many shots, but he kept the game scoreless with a variety of stops, including one on Brent Seabrook in the slot in the second, and one on a streaking Panarin on the power play in the third. But he couldn’t stop Hossa’s 17th goal of the season in the dying minutes, which was all the Hawks needed thanks to Darling.

