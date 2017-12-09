While ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” enjoyed a historic night, the same can’t be said for sideline reporter Sergio Dipp.
The MNF matchup featured the first time two black rookie coaches met each other in their debuts — Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers and Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos.
The game was also a first for women. Beth Mowins became the first female to call MNF and the first to announce any NFL game since Gayle Sierens in 1987.
Despite all the historical significance, it was little-known Dipp who stole the show — unintentionally.
Dipp, who is an anchor for ESPN’s “SportsCenter” in Latin America, was making his first appearance on MNF as a sideline reporter. Understandably nervous, Dipp didn’t exactly nail his first report. See for yourself:
As peripheral things often do at big events, Dipp’s awkward moment took on greater significance than the game itself. Twitterverse pounced:
Dipp took it in stride, though, with some self-deprecating humor of his own.
After having a few hours to reflect on his performance, Dipp went back to his hotel room in Denver and posted a heartfelt video about his night of infamy. Dipp talked about growing up as a minority and related his experience to the two coaches he had just covered. Dipp said he hopes to have another chance. “For sure, I’ll make the most of it,” he said. Let’s hope so.
