Smallmouth bass on Chicago lakefront: A scenic Fish of the Week

Keeping with a theme, Paul Petan, who qualified for state in bass fishing when he was a student at St. Laurence, showed he still has lakefront skills.

He and buddy Nick Pesek caught 15 smallmouth bass, all 3 pounds or heavier, Sunday with drop-shots downtown.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).