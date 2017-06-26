Sticking to maintenance program key to Addison Russell’s shoulder pain

06/26/2017
Gordon Wittenmyer
@GDubCub | email

WASHINGTON – Shortstop Addison Russell, who left Sunday’s game because of recurring soreness in his shoulder, got the medical OK Monday and wanted to play. But manager Joe Maddon sat him as a precaution.

“Any time you have to take a guy out of a game because he says he’s hurting a little bit, I don’t want to just push him back out there,” Maddon said. “[The trainer] feels good about it. We’ve just got to get him on a steady diet of rehab, like a maintenance program.

“We’ll just play it a little cautious right now.”

Russell has a prescribed shoulder maintenance program but doesn’t always apply the same diligence to it.

“I need to be more self-aware and take responsibility,” Russell said Sunday, “and get some things that I need to work on taken care of.”

Zo close, Heyward not so much?

World Series MVP Ben Zobrist tested his ailing left wrist again Monday swinging a bat and for the first time since going on the disabled list reported that it felt fine. He’s expected to test it again Tuesday and, barring setback, make a decision on a brief minor-league rehab stint at that point.

Meanwhile outfielder Jason Heyward (hand) continues to make progress in small increments as he swings a bat lightly, with persistent tenderness in a freshly healed cut that had trouble closing because of lost skin in the area.

“You don’t want to tear stuff and then need a surgery or something like that,” said Heyward, who was told by medical staff that the injury was the equivalent of a third-degree burn. “That defeats the purpose of being on the DL now to let it heal.”

Heyward was injured attempting to make a sliding catch of a foul pop on the warning track in Pittsburgh on June 18.

Notes: The Cubs promoted infielder Jeimer Candelario from AAA Iowa and started him at third base; they optioned right-hander Dylan Floro to make room on the roster. … Heyward dropped from third to fourth in voting among National League outfielders in the latest All-Star voting results, putting him outside of starting position. Only third baseman Kris Bryant held a starting place in the fan voting, which ends this week.

 

