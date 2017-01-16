Surprising appearance by first lady highlights visit for Cubs

WASHINGTON – A day the Cubs expected to be about meeting the president and enjoying a victory lap at the White House unexpectedly became as much about their connection to first lady Michelle Obama’s family in Chicago.

“Michelle showing up was pretty cool as well,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said after the first lady met with the team in her only appearance among dozens of championship-team visits during her husband’s eight years in office. “Her never coming to any of these. Amazing.”

President Obama’s allegiance to the White Sox is well known, but his wife’s bond with the Cubs might be more personal.

In a private reception with the team before the public ceremony, Chicago native Michelle Obama met the players and told them about spending time after school with her father watching Cubs games on WGN and becoming a South Side Cubs fan.

“She came and shook hands and met every one of these members of the Cubs organization and told a story about what it meant for her to be able to see them win,” President Obama said, of the “bond and the family – the meaning that the Cubs had for her in terms of connecting with her father and why it meant so much to her.

“I almost choked up listening to it,” he said. “And it spoke to I think how people feel about this organization and that it’s been passed on generation after generation, and it’s more than just sports.”

She did not attend the public event.