Tarik Cohen gets Frostee reception, but kudos from Tyrann Mathieu

Tarik Cohen’s unique running back skills have made him a big hit at Bears training camp, eliciting reactions not only from teammates, but opposing players.

“I think on one my runs, Frostee Rucker really stared me down on the sideline, but it was nothing bit,” said the 5-6, 181-pound Cohen, referring to the Cardinals’ 6-3, 280-pound veteran defensive end. “But after the game, Tyrann Mathieu — I watched his highlights before every game in college, me and teammates — he DM’d me on Twitter to just tell me to keep grinding, stay humble.”

Cohen, who rushed for 77 yards on 11 carries against the Cardinals, took that compliment like a pro.

“I wanted to scream like a little girl,” Cohen said. “But gotta be a man about it, so ‘Thank you, appreciate it.’”

Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) tries to elude Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) n the first half of the Bears' 24-23 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Cohen rushed for 77 yards on 11 carries in the game.

As for the Frostee stare-down: “I double-taked that,” Cohen said. “He’s like seven-foot. I had to make sure he was stating and he was staring. So I walked back to the huddle like, ‘Why’s that dude staring at me?’”

Grasu vs. Long: No hard feelings

Center Hroniss Grasu said he’s fine with teammate Kyle Long after an altercation in the final training camp practice at Olivet Nazarene on Aug. 14.

“He’s one of my best friends,” Grasu said. “Just like brothers fight — it’s training camp. Little things get on your nerves sometimes. It was definitely for the good — right away [we] worked it out. We’re best friends. He’s a brother of mine. I love the guy. So it’s all good.”

Injury report

Defensive end Jonathan Bullard (glute) still is waiting for clearance to practice. Guard Kyle Long (ankle), outside linebacker Sam Acho (ankle), cornerback Bryce Callahan (hamstring) and cornerback Johnthan Banks (leg) and safety Chris Prosinski (hamstring) also did not practice. Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) continued working on the side.

‘I love you Nate’

Defensive end Akiem Hicks, the only defensive player to start all 16 games last season, credited trainer Nate Breske for getting him back on the field this week after Hicks missed the game against the Cardinals with an Achilles injury.

“I wasn’t happy about [the injury], but I think we’ve handled it correctly as a team, as a training staff and everybody — especially Nate,” Hicks said. “Make sure you put this in some type of article — ‘I love you Nate. You’re amazing. Thank you for getting me back healthy.”

