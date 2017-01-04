The Bulls celebrate the news that Jerry Krause is now Hall bound

Fred Hoiberg not only expressed his joy with the news on Saturday that former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause was headed into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2017 Class, but relayed a story of when Krause signed him to play for the Bulls.

Krause, who died 11 days before the call to the Hall became official, was the architect of six Bulls NBA Championships and responsible for surrounding Hall of Famer Michael Jordan with the likes of Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc and Dennis Rodman, as well as the hiring of coach Phil Jackson.

“It’s sad that he won’t be there to receive the honor, but very well deserved with what Jerry helped accomplish with the six championships and the way he drafted, put the right free agents around superstars,’’ Hoiberg said. “He did just a wonderful job, and a great person as well. I’m just happy for Jerry and his family.’’

When reminded that it was Krause who brought Hoiberg to the Bulls, Hoiberg said sarcastically, “Oh yeah, I was one of his great signings.’’

Of that signing back in 1999, what Hoiberg did remember the most was [sports anchor] Mark Giangreco.

“When I got next door to the Berto Center there was a Residence Inn I believe,’’ Hoiberg said. “And I went to turn the TV on and Mark Giangreco’s words were, ‘And the Bulls just keep on signing those superstars.’ That’s what I remember about that signing, after I averaged a point-and-a-half in Indiana.’’

As far as the reaction from the organization, board chairman Jerry Reinsdorf did release a statement that read, “I know this would have meant the world to Jerry. It only further validates his legacy and what we all knew about his body of work with the Bulls. I know it is bittersweet for Thelma and his family, as this means a great deal to them as well. It’s a shame that he won’t be here to enjoy this honor, but I know his family is extremely happy.’’

A member of the Bulls front office for 18 years, Krause took over Chicago’s basketball operations department on Mar. 26, 1985. He was also a baseball scout, responsible for the White Sox acquiring Ozzie Guillen in a trade with San Diego.

That’s why Guillen came to Krause’s defense last week when the news broke of the 77-year-old dying, with Guillen pointing out that the many Krause critics were often “unfair’’ in their assessment of him.

“Nobody gave him the credit he should get,’’ Guillen said. “To put yourself in two really, really different sports, and have success in both, that’s not easy. When you do that you are successful in life.’’