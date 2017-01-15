The Dwyane Wade signing had more than financial costs for Bulls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Dwyane Wade signing came with a cost, and not just the $23.2 million the veteran guard will be collecting this season alone.

No, it’s the cost of the soon-to-be 35-year-old being a huge influence on a Bulls locker room that sorely needed a championship presence versus resting Wade’s knees and possibly costing themselves games in the standings.

That was on full display yet again Sunday, as Wade didn’t even make the trip to Memphis, after playing 32 minutes in the home win over New Orleans on Saturday afternoon.

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, the juice is worth the squeeze for Wade.

“Unfortunately you don’t have that crystal ball right in front of you to see how things are going to play out obviously with Dwyane and with the back-to-backs,’’ Hoiberg said. “The biggest thing with getting Dwyane in here was getting a guy with the type of experience, getting a guy with great leadership, really teaching our young guys what it’s like to be a pro at this level, and he’s been great in that area.

“With all the young players that we have in that locker room, it’s invaluable to have a guy like that, that just has championship experience. That’s been through as many things as he has. That’s been on the Olympic team. Obviously, taken different teams to championships, won several of them. Just the fact that you have a guy like that in your locker room will pay off for these young guys down the line in their careers.’’

The game against the Grizzlies was the fourth game Wade missed so far this season. Three of the four were because of back-to-backs, while he missed the Jan. 2 game against Charlotte with swelling in his left knee.

Entering Sunday, the Bulls only lost one of those games.

But with the standings in the Eastern Conference so fragile, what will Wade’s scheduled off-days look like as the second half of the season has started?

Wade has already been limited in practices since early December, but Hoiberg is hoping that last season’s model used by Wade in Miami means the Bulls will have his services for when it matters – down the stretch and hopefully into the playoffs.

“That’s what it was for him, that’s how it’s been for him the last few years,’’ Hoiberg said. “I think he played 74 [games] last year, took the backend of a couple back-to-backs off, missed one or two with a migraine. Again, that’s how it is, but what he offers to this team in that locker room is again invaluable for our group.’’

It definitely has been for Jimmy Butler.

Wade has helped him lead, but also allowed Butler to continue making his climb to stardom. A fine line to walk by most three-time NBA champions.

“Jimmy’s a star,’’ Wade said. “We have two closers on this team, and when it’s not Jimmy, I’m pretty sure I’ve shown I know how to close games through the years.’’

And that’s why the Bulls just have to accept rest days for Wade.

One option Hoiberg has ruled out was shortened minutes per game for Wade. He was at 30.5 minutes per game last season, and that’s where he was for the Bulls.

“We do talk about that,’’ Hoiberg said. “But you look at [Saturday night’s] game for example. If he would have played 20 minutes in that game I don’t think we would have won. He got hot at the right time in that fourth quarter.

“It’s better to have him full for a game and then go from there.’’