The feeling around Butler’s camp is he isn’t going anywhere

The idea that the NBA is a business isn’t sneaking up on Jimmy Butler.

“I control what I can control,’’ the three-time All-Star has insisted several times throughout the season when asked about the trade rumors that have swirled around him since last June.

But Butler also has a good enough rapport with the Bulls’ Gar Forman that while he doesn’t fully trust everything the general manager has said to him over the years, he does believe him on one key front: The Bulls aren’t looking to move Butler by Thursday’s trade deadline.

A source again reiterated on Monday that while the Bulls have taken numerous calls on Butler, they haven’t been making them.

Basically the same message they’ve been delivering to Butler, who privately feels like he won’t be moved unless “something crazy happens’’ between now and the deadline.

The only team really capable of that type of “crazy’’ would be Boston, not only because they own numerous first-round draft picks over the next few seasons, but also because they have young, NBA-ready talent to also package for Butler.

And it isn’t like they are shy about adding Butler to the mix, either.

“He’s got the full package,’’ Celtics All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas said of Butler over the weekend. “He can shoot. He can make plays for others. He can defend. He’s got good size. And he works hard. One thing I do know about him is he’s a hard worker and at the beginning of his career he wasn’t really given anything. He didn’t have the opportunity to play — we kind of have the same situation where we didn’t play as much. And then when we were given our opportunity, we took it and ran with it.’’

Thomas also said that he could see how he and Butler’s games would complement each other if they did join forces.

“For sure,’’ Thomas said. “We have some of the same similarities. We work hard, we don’t back down from anybody, and we would never give them anything.’’

Butler going to Boston would undoubtedly at least make the Celtics a bigger threat to dethroning the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, but a threat and actually pulling it off are two very different things.

What can’t be overlooked, however, is where the Bulls’ currently stand.

At 28-29, they will start the final push for a playoff spot in the No. 7 spot with 25 regular-season games left, and close out the month of April with that schedule working in their favor.

The last five games for the Bulls include at New York, at Philadelphia, at Brooklyn, home to Orlando and then home to Brooklyn in the regular-season finale. It couldn’t set up any better.

Playoffs matter to this front office, evident by how they often point out all the playoff appearances they’ve made in the last decade, despite only reaching the Eastern Conference Finals just once.

Moving Butler would make the playoffs a much tougher road to reach, while also assuring that Dwyane Wade would exit stage left this offseason. Basically, the two best recruiters for free agents that the Bulls have.

That doesn’t mean the Bulls will be silent come Thursday, either.

While Butler is the most attractive piece to move and one that has by far the biggest return, Taj Gibson, Nikola Mirotic and Rajon Rondo are each possibilities to be elsewhere. Both Gibson and Mirotic are hitting the free agent market this summer, while Rondo hasn’t been happy with his back-up role since the beginning of January.