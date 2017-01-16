Top-line left wing still the missing piece for Blackhawks

Against one of the hottest teams in the league, a division rival that was on the verge of passing his Blackhawks for the top spot in the Western Conference, Joel Quenneville apparently didn’t believe he had 12 forwards worthy of playing. So he dressed seven defensemen Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild, and just kept sending Patrick Kane over the boards, again and again and again.

It almost worked.

Kane was spectacular, but the Hawks squandered his two early goals and lost 3-2, falling into second place for the first time since early November. The loss came on the heels of a humiliating 6-0 loss in Washington on Friday night.

Now, the Hawks don’t panic, nor should they. They know that April, May and June are when the games really matter, not January. And Washington and Minnesota have been cautionary tales about peaking too early in the past. Washington ran roughshod over the NHL last season on its way to the Presidents’ Trophy, only to lose to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round. And the Wild went on a 24-5-1 tear from late January to late March in 2015, only to get swept by the Hawks in the second round.

Jonathan Toews hasn't had a consistent left wing since the start of the 2015-16 season, and his production has suffered. (AP Photo)

So Trevor van Riemsdyk sort of chuckled at the thought that Friday’s game was “demoralizing.” And while Kane deemed the disappointing weekend a “wake-up call,” he hardly seemed overwhelmed by it.

“You play two of the better teams in the league and lose, there’s got to be room for improvement, right?” he verbally shrugged.

No, the sky is not falling after two mid-January losses. But it doesn’t exactly feel like the sky is the limit for this Hawks team, either. They’re starting to look a lot like last year’s — far too reliant on Kane’s line and great goaltending. Yes, the defense is deeper than last year’s, but the forwards are even thinner. Last year, it was Marian Hossa who couldn’t seem to find the back of the net. This year, it’s Jonathan Toews.

The solution is clear: The Hawks must trade for a top-six winger before the Feb. 28 trade deadline. The domino effect would be massive. Suddenly, Toews (seven goals all season) and Hossa (no goals in nine games after his torrid start) would have the left winger they’ve been looking for since the start of last season. And fill that spot, and Vinnie Hinostroza can bolster the bottom six, which desperately needs it. Add Hinostroza and the eventual return of Marcus Kruger to the mix, and suddenly the Hawks have four capable lines, with Andrew Desjardins and Jordin Tootoo (who have combined for zero goals and zero assists) as viable extras.

The Hawks have been sniffing around the trade market, but a source said they are hesitant to make a major move. They like the young players they have, and want to see them flourish. And they’re hosting the draft, and want to horde picks, not deal them away. It’s almost unthinkable that the Hawks will move their first-round pick this year, as they did in 2015 to get Antoine Vermette and 2016 to get Andrew Ladd.

At the same time, though, they’ve been quietly banking cap space by keeping their roster at 21 players until Nick Schmaltz’s recall. Capfriendly.com says the Hawks will have more than $3.3 million of cap space available at the deadline. So if the Hawks are wiling to part with a roster player and can coax a team into eating some salary, maybe they can land Toronto’s James van Riemsdyk, or Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog or Matt Duchene (or if they’re desperate, Jarome Iginla), or Arizona’s Martin Hanzal. They need to try.

The Hawks are very good, but not great. They’re Stanley Cup contenders, but not favorites. And they have too many defensemen, and not enough forwards. The solution isn’t simple, but it’s obvious. Find that top-line left winger, and watch the pieces all fall into place.

