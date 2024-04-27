The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: The Caleb Williams Era begins

Can Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze finally push the Bears over the top?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze

Bears top draft picks Rome Odunze, left, and Caleb Williams hold up jerseys as they pose for a photo during a news conference at Halas Hall.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the new beginning for the Bears.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Pandora.

