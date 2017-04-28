Trip to Fenway personal for more than Cubs’ Boston expatriates

BOSTON – For a guy who was raised in Las Vegas, the connections run deep in Boston for Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

Maybe not quite as deep as the home run he hit over the famed Green Monster in left in his first career at-bat at Fenway Park on Friday night.

But his dad, Mike, grew up about 45 minutes north of the ballpark, his mom is from the area, too.

Kris Bryant rounds the bases after his first-inning homer.

“He proposed to my mom behind the Green Monster,” said Kris, whose first-inning home run cleared the Monster and might have landed on Lansdowne street not far from that romantic spot – if it hadn’t also cleared the street and landed on the roof of a parking garage, according to witnesses.

“I’m sure we’ll venture that way and he’ll tell me all his stories about this and that and where his favorite spots to eat are,” Bryant said just ahead of the series this week.

Mike also was drafted by the Red Sox in 1980, his two years in the Sox system putting him in the middle of hitting conversations with then-instructor Ted Williams – lessons and theories that stuck when Mike started teaching hitting to kids in Las Vegas, including his own sons.

The uppercut swing and backspin helped give the Cubs a short-lived 1-0 lead Friday.

Kris, the reigning National League MVP, hadn’t played at Fenway before Friday – but he took batting practice there one summer in college while playing in the Cape Cod League.

Every team got its turn to practice there.

“I don’t really remember too much about it, though,” he said. “I didn’t hit one home run that batting practice. I remember that.”

Designated Schwarber

The designated hitter decision in the Cubs’ first interleague road series of the season was really no decision at all.

Left fielder-by-default Kyle Schwarber, the weak link in the Cubs’ fielding lineup, was the DH for Friday’s series opener.

It gave his surgically repaired knee a break, manager Joe Maddon said, and got a more familiar player with the Fenway outfield – Ben Zobrist – in left field to work the Green Monster.

And this: Counting last year’s World Series, Schwarber as a big-league designated hitter entering Friday’s game was 15-for-41 (.366) with a homer, .512 slugging percentage and a .426 on-base percentage.

After striking out his first two at-bats Friday, he poked an opposite-field single against the shift into left field.

Notes: Bryant’s home run extended his hitting streak to nine games.

–Ex-Red Sox players John Lackey, Jon Lester and Koji Uehara – all teammates on the 2013 World Series winner – were welcomed back on the Fenway video board between innings, to loud ovations.

–Before Friday, the last time the Cubs and Red Sox played a game at Fenway Park when both teams had winning records Babe Ruth played two games in left field. It was Sept. 11, 1918, in Game 6 of the World Series.

–Jake Arrieta allowed five runs, including a homer, in Friday’s first inning – nine combined in the first inning of his last two starts, with three homers. In his previous 57 starts combined: seven first-inning runs, one homer.

–The Cubs have allowed first-inning runs in eight of their last 10 games (20 runs total).