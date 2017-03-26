‘Unmanageable’ neck improves, so Cubs’ Ben Zobrist eyes return

MESA, Ariz. — Having missed a week of Cactus League games because of neck soreness, Ben Zobrist thinks he can return to the Cubs lineup on Monday night — or, perhaps, the day after.

“At the beginning of the week, it was unmanageable,” he said Sunday before the Cubs hosted the Padres in a split-squad game. “But now I’m out on the field doing stuff (before the game). So I’ll probably play in the game (Monday), if not Tuesday.

“And I’ll have at least three or four exhibition games before we start the season.”

That would give Zobrist time to get comfortable before the season starts. After closing Cactus League play Wednesday, the Cubs will travel to Houston for two exhibition games before Sunday’s opener.

Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist hasn't played in a week. (AP)

Zobrist said soft tissue work, rest and posture improvements have helped his stiff neck in recent days. He called the time away “pre-cautious.”

Manager Joe Maddon said he trusts the veteran to keep him posted.

“You can tell with ‘Zo,’” he said. “He’ll come around and let me know specifically if he feels it’s going to be anything longer than that.”

Shortstop Addison Russell, who has a sore back, is “very close to getting back,” Maddon said.

“None of this stuff is really threatening, in a sense,” the manager said. “The trainers have no real strong issues with anything. It’s almost like you’ll be overly cautious right now, and that’s all we’re doing.”