Video: Bears’ rookies surprise season ticket holders

Five Bears’ rookies surprised season ticket holders at their homes in a northern Chicago suburb.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, running back Tarik Cohen, defensive back Eddie Jackson, offensive lineman Jordan Morgan and tight end Adam Shaheen came baring gifts and season tickets to the three families in Mundelein, Illinois.

Hall of Famer Dan Hampton and Staley Da Bear also helped deliver the goods to the season ticket holders.

Fans were ecstatic and welcomed the players into their homes.

Bears rookies surprise season ticket holders at their homes. | Courtesy of ChicagoBears.com

Trubisky expressed his gratitude for the fans support.

The players will report to Olivet Nazarene University for training camp on Wednesday.

