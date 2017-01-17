Vinnie Hinostroza’s two third-period goals lift Hawks to wild win

DENVER — Joel Quenneville shook up his lines on Tuesday in an effort to get some offense from somewhere other than the second line. And he got it, as all six of the Hawks’ goals came from the third and fourth lines.

On the other hand, he didn’t get much from his top line. Or his second line. Or his defense. Or his goaltender.

Against the lowly Colorado Avalanche, it was still good enough.

Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice in the third period — the first two-goal game of his career — as the Hawks won 6-4.

As bad as the Avalanche are — and they are bad, dead last in the NHL — they always give the Hawks fits, luring them into wide-open track meets. It’s almost always entertaining, and it’s almost never what the Hawks have in mind. And Tuesday night was no different.

Nick Schmaltz — showing renewed confidence and aggressiveness after his 12-game stint in the AHL — put the Hawks up 1-0 just 2:38 in when a Brian Campbell rebound was swept back in the slot by Dennis Rasmussen, where Schmaltz blasted it past Semyon Varlamov. Colorado’s Matt Duchene tied it up on a power play at 7:39, deflecting a Nathan MacKinnon shot from the right circle. Brent Seabrook (with the fourth line on the ice again) answered five minutes later with a shot from the point that went through traffic and off the far post and in for a 2-1 Hawks lead.

The action was fast and furious in the second period, as the Avs scored three times and the Hawks once in a span of 5 minutes, 5 seconds. First, a Schmaltz turnover in the neutral zone led to Blake Comeau’s goal to tie it at 2-2. A failed Seabrook clear 63 seconds later led to Matt Nieto’s goal and a 3-2 Avs lead. Tanner Kero popped in a Trevor van Riemsdyk rebound 19 seconds after that to make it 3-3. And less than four minutes later, Duchene blew past Michal Kempny and roofed a shot past Corey Crawford to make it 4-3 Colorado.

At that point, Colorado had scored four times on just 17 shots. Crawford, who admitted that he’s been off his game a bit since returning from an appendectomy last month, was hardly blameless. But it was a particularly night for the Hawks defense, which got blown by and bullied by the Avs forwards all night.

But the Avs didn’t get to the bottom of the standings by accident, and the Hawks came back to tie it when Hinostroza — on the new-look top line with Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik — turned on the afterburners and caught up to a Seabrook pass for a breakaway goal at 5:10 of the third. Three minutes later, Hinostroza scored again off a Kero centering feed to put the Hawks ahead. Kero capped a standout three-point night when he added an empty-netter (set up by a selfless play by the goal-starved Toews) in the last minute.

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus