Waterfowl blind draws: Coolest tradition in Illinois outdoors?

Draws for public waterfowl blinds, such as this one for Mazonia blinds, in Illinois trend toward massive crowds and festive gatherings of food and story telling before luck settles on some. Credit: Dale Bowman

It’s not a question for me. Public waterfowl blind draws are one of the coolest traditions in Illinois outdoors.

This is the year I plan to make the drive Downstate and observe one of the draws along the Illinois River where thousands come. Most years I observe the draw at Kankakee River State Park, where there is usually about 100 people, or Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area, where there is usually a crowd of about 300.

For a few years, Steve Palmisano and I entered at Kankakee River SP and one year we actually drew a permit. It was a lot of work, but we felt like kings with our own personal blind.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources: