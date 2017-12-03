White Sox run wild in loss to Rangers

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Michael Kopech pitched three innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts and Leury Garcia had four hits to raise his average to .400 but the White Sox dropped a 10-8 decision to the Texas Rangers Sunday.

Running wild

The Sox stole five bases, including two by Jacob May, but overall it was not a good baserunning day.

Garcia was doubled off first on Jose Abreu’s liner to second in the first inning, and in the eighth, with the Sox down 10-8, Garcia broke for third with one out before pitcher R.J. Alvarez made a move toward home. Alvarez stepped off and threw him out easily. And Cody Asche would have been doubled off on a liner in the fifth had first baseman James Loney held on.

Michael Kopech deals.

“Not good,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “We like aggressive baserunning but recklessness is not a key to being aggressive. You talk to the player and see what the thought process was. ‘’

The Sox have have made some aggressive outs on the bases this spring but Renteria said the baserunning has been satisfactory overall.

“The mistakes stood out a little today. Overall I’ve been pretty satisfied with how we react to line drives and run the bases. Today was just an anomaly. Hopefully recklessness does not become a part of our normal operating procedure.’’

Hot sticks

Garcia, though, had four hits to raise his Cactus League average to .400. He also stole bases and has a good chance to make the team because of his infield-outfield versatility. May, batting leadoff and playing center field, was 2-for-4 including a bunt single and walk. May, former Sox Carlos May’s nephew, is batting .385.

Rough day for relievers

Aside from Kopech’s good start, no one distinguished himself on the mound. Zack Burdi gave up a three-run go-ahead homer to Cesar Puello in the eighth.

On deck

The Sox play the Dodgers on Saturday night in what is essentially a day-night doubleheader. Derek Holland gets the start for the Sox.

Monday: Indians at Sox, 3:05 (whitesox.com), Carlos Carrasco vs. Carson Fulmer.