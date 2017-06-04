White Sox place right-hander Jake Petricka on 10-day DL

The White Sox placed right-handed pitcher Jake Petricka on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to April 5) with a strained right lat on Thursday and recalled right-hander Tommy Kahnle from AAA Charlotte.

Petricka, 28, pitched a scoreless inning in the Sox’ 6-3 season opening loss to the Tigers Tuesday. He pitched in only nine games last season after undergoing surgery to repair a labral tear in his right hip.

Kahnle, 27, was 0-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 relief appearances last season, his first in the White Sox organization.

The Sox host the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday (1:10, Ch. 9, 890-AM).