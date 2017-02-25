White Sox set for Cactus League opener

GLENDALE, Ariz. — First-year manager Rick Renteria has posted his first White Sox lineup, in advance of the team’s Cactus League opener against the Dodgers Saturday at Camelback Ranch (2:05 p.m. Central).

Tim Anderson SS

Melky Cabrera DH

Jose Abreu 1B

It's opening day at Camelback Ranch. (Getty Images)

Matt Davidson 3B

Avisail Garcia RF

Geovany Soto C

Yolmer Sanchez 2B

Rymer Liriano LF

Peter Bourjos CF

Carson Fulmer P

The Sox will play Cactus League games on all but three days between now and March 29 in preparation for their April 3 season opener against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field. What is Renteria looking for?

“Effort, our ability to execute,” he said. “I would expect, it’s not always clean, but hopefully it is. We use them as a forum to address certain issues as we move forward and highlight the good and take care of what’s not going so well. Continue to improve it as we move forward this spring.”

Carson Fulmer will pitch the first inning, perhaps more, depending on pitch count. Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw will also start.

Also listed on the Sox pitching chart for Saturday: Chris Beck, Matt Purke, Brad Goldberg, Blake Smith, Spencer Adams, Giovanni Soto, Aaron Bummer, Tyler Danish.

The Sox and Dodgers share Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers are the home team today.

The Sox are giving starts, albeit short ones, to their top pitching prospects in four games of the first five games. After Fulmer, staff ace Jose Quintana starts against the Rockies Sunday. Then Lucas Giolito starts Monday against the Cubs before Michael Kopech (Mariners) and Reynaldo Lopez (Reds) start Tuesday in split-squad games.