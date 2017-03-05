Wisniewski in it to win it with Wolves, keeps eye on NHL prize

After 552 games in the NHL, Wolves defenseman James Wisniewski still believes he has plenty of top-level hockey left.

But getting back to a league the 2002 Blackhawks fifth-round draft pick spent 14 years in with six different teams hasn’t proven easy. After tearing his anterior cruciate ligament twice during his career, Wisniewski signed with the Wolves last January. At the time, he expected that spending time in the AHL would lead to being claimed by an NHL team looking to bolster its roster for a playoff run.

It never happened. And so as the Wolves begin their Central Division finals playoff series against the Grand Rapids Griffins, Wisniewski wants to make the most of this opportunity.

Doing so, however, has required some adjustment.

“Obviously it’s different,” Wisniewski said. “You kind of get spoiled with everything in the NHL., but it’s humbling and it kind of brings you back down to earth a little bit.

“Now my focus is trying to win with this team.”

In 21 regular-season games and three playoff appearances, Wisniewski, 33, tallied four goals and nine assists. Admittedly, there have been nights when the journeyman who is just three years removed from a 51-point season with the Blue Jackets has been forced to do some soul-searching.

After he was cut following a training camp tryout with the Tampa Bay Lightning last fall, Wisniewski played short stints internationally before returning to the AHL to increase his visibility. But in a league that is about player development and getting young talent to the NHL, Wisniewski has approached this season as more of a constant audition.

But the transition back to the AHL – where he hadn’t played since his early days with the Hawks before making his NHL debut in 2007 – has been, at times, “mentally pestering,” Wisniewski said.

“I don’t want to end my career on an injury or somebody telling me I can’t play,” said Wisniewski, who looks ahead to job creation that will take place when the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights debut next season. “So I’m doing this for myself and making sure I didn’t leave any stones unturned.

I don’t want to look back in 5 years and say, ‘I wish I would have given it one more shot to get back to the NHL.”

For now, Wisniewski will do his part in helping move the Wolves closer to another Calder Cup championship. But he’s not afraid to fall back on a work ethic to help him return to the NHL stage.

“I had to earn every little thing that I had and I just kept proving people wrong day in and day out,” he said. “I can honestly say that I have worked for everything that I’ve had and I’m proud of that.”

Faulkner to miss season

Sky guard Jamierra Faulkner will miss the upcoming WNBA season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee. She is scheduled to undergo surgery this week. Faulkner injured her knee in April while playing in Poland. She averaged 7.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game last year with the Sky.

Follow me on Twitter @JeffArnold_.