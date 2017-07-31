Athletics’ Sonny Gray won’t be a Cub, acquired by the Yankees

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws to the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game. | Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It won’t be Sonny in Chicago anymore.

Pitcher Sonny Gray has been traded to the Yankees from the Oakland Athletics for three prospects, boosting New York’s starting rotation and putting to rest reports that the Cubs looked to acquire Gray to add rotation depth.

Oakland gets right-hander James Kaprielian, a former first-round draft recovering from Tommy John surgery; Jorge Mateo, a top prospect who plays shortstop and the outfield; and Dustin Fowler, an outfielder who made his major league debut in June. New York also receives $1.5 million in international signing bonus allocation from the A’s.

The trade Monday was announced less than an hour before the 4 p.m. deadline for making deals without waivers.

Gray slots into the middle of a rotation for the AL East leaders that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and Jaime Garcia, who was acquired Sunday from Minnesota.

A 27-year-old right-hander who has been slowed by a series of injuries, Gray is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts this season and is 4-2 with a 1.37 ERA in his last six starts. He makes $3,575,000, is not eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season.