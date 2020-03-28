Horoscope for Sunday, March 29, 2020

Moon Alert

We have the all clear to shop and do business. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great day to shop for wardrobe treasures for yourself. (Not easy buying clothes online.) It’s also a wonderful day to reach out to siblings, relatives and neighbors on line or by foghorn because you’re on your game! (And you’re ambitious!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’ve got money on your mind. (Small wonder, because you are the financial wizard of the zodiac!) You would normally make reservations and book a vacation to get outta Dodge! But no can do. What can you do to make this day different?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign and you’re stoked! You are enjoying your interactions with others. In addition, things will tend to go your way! (In fact, this is the perfect day to ask the universe for a favor. Try it! See what happens.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Do be patient with loved ones because fiery Mars opposite your sign creates friction with others. Meanwhile, you are in the limelight because the sun is at the top of your chart; nevertheless, you want to keep a low profile because the moon is hiding. Hmmm.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A heart-to-heart conversation with a female friend is important to you. This is also a good day to think of your goals, especially because travel for pleasure appeals to you. (It will happen.) Nevertheless, opportunities in the media, publishing, the law and medicine sparkle!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Personal details about your private life are public, which might be disconcerting for you. The main thing to know is that this is happening, in case you have to do some damage control. With Mercury opposite your sign now, conversations with close friends are lively!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do something different to satisfy your urge for a little adventure. You need stimulation and a change of scenery. Since you can’t travel, explore the world online. Watch a YouTube you would never watch. See different places around the world and go on a virtual tour somewhere.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a productive time for you because you’re working hard and others are supportive to your efforts. Today in particular, you might be focused on the wealth and resources of others or the help you can get from someone else? (Help will be forthcoming because you are convincing!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because the moon is in a sign that is opposite your sign, this means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires a friendly, accommodating attitude, which you have in spades! Who is more breezy and friendly than you?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have energy to burn because fiery Mars is still in your sign. Nevertheless, both Venus and the Sun draw your attention to home, family and your personal life. This is why you feel protective and supportive to coworkers. Time to make more chicken soup.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a fast-paced, upbeat day! Enjoy reaching out to others. Grab every opportunity to participate in fun activities and social media. Post a funny photo of your cat. You want to play! Sports and playful times with kids will appeal. Romance will also be saucy and exciting!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

With Mercury in your sign you are keen to talk to others; nevertheless, today the moon makes you want to cocoon at home and take it easy. Some of you won’t even get dressed. Have a second cup of coffee and relax. Enjoy your creature comforts.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Brendan Gleeson (1955) shares your birthday. Family is an important part of your life and something you always put first. You have an active imagination and excellent writing skills. This year you’re winding up many things you began nine years ago by letting go of what is no longer relevant and moving on to something new and different. You are lightening your load to get ready for new beginnings!