 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago outdoors: Woodcock nest, eating Chicago River fish, National Wildlife Refuges in IL, morels

A photo of a woodcock nest, a question on eating Chicago River fish, National Wildlife Refuges in Illinois and morels popping farther north are in the notes on Chicago outdoors.

By Dale Bowman
A woodcock next in the snow last Sunday, March 22. Credit: Brian Schlenger
A woodcock next in the snow last Sunday, March 22.
Brian Schlenger

Notes come from all around the Chicago outdoors, with much help from readers.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Brian Schlenger tweeted the photo of a woodcock nest and this, “A reminder that even with the snow spring is coming.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. Send nominations to @BowmanOutside on Twitter or Instagram, to Dale Bowman on Facebook or email BowmanOutside@gmail.com.

HUNTER SAFETY

Not listing events until gathering restrictions ease.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Illinois events postponed through mid-May.

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

Illinois events postponed through mid-May.

SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL

POSTPONED Illinois & Chicago chapter’s fundraiser and banquet

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Remember, IDNR sites are closed.

Today, March 28, to March 29: First weekend of statewide youth turkey season.

Saturday, April 4, to next Sunday, April 5: Second weekend of statewide youth turkey season.

Through April 30: Applications for resident firearm and muzzleloader deer hunting

DALE’S MAILBAG

Channel catfish being stocked in the Chicago River in 2014 drew much media interest. Credit: Dale Bowman
Channel catfish being stocked in the Chicago River in 2014 drew much media interest.
Dale Bowman

“Are folks eating the fish they catch out of the [Chicago River]?” Chuck Rocek

A: Some do. There are a few warnings on select fish in the Chicago River. Click here to go to the statewide Current Fish Advisory Map from the Illinois Department of Health. Click here to go to the warnings specific to the Chicago River.

BIG NUMBER

9: National Wildlife Refuges in Illinois. Click here to see a map.

LAST WORD

“Hello Illinois Morel Mushroom Hunters! 3-22-20 Illinois Progression Map is here! We have seen Black Morel finds as far North as Coles County!”

Illinois Morel Mushrooms group on Facebook, starting its progression map for 2020. Click here for the group.

Morels found and prepared in May, 2019 by Dale Bowman. Credit: Dale Bowman
Morels found and prepared in May, 2019 by Dale Bowman.
Dale Bowman

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Bears notebook: Khalil Herbert returns from hit to head, but RB depth is thin

Herbert took a knee to the head and was down for a few minutes before heading to the locker room. Damien Williams, however, hurt his knee and was out for the game. Plus, a look at the pass-rush slump, third-down success and Allen Robinson’s quiet season.

By Jason Lieser

Concerns flare up about Bears’ defense after getting rocked by 49ers in 33-22 loss

The 49ers are a middling offense, but did whatever they wanted against the Bears’ supposedly elite defense

By Jason Lieser

Kinzinger’s clues so far don’t point to statewide Illinois run; would distract from anti-Trump crusade

"You can fight against the cancer in the Republican Party of lies, of conspiracy, of dishonesty, and you ultimately come to the realization that basically, it’s me, Liz Cheney and a few others that are telling the truth, said Kinzinger on ABC.

By Lynn Sweet

Without Matt Nagy, it’s business as usual for Bears

Special-teams coordinator Chris Tabor was able to put his "own spin on it" as acting head coach with Nagy in coronavirus protocol. But after a fast start, the Bears were stymied in the second half in a 33-22 loss to the 49ers.

By Mark Potash

Takeaways from Bears’ loss to 49ers

Bears right tackle Larry Borom made his first career start.

By Patrick Finley

From Matt Nagy’s secret bunker, the real story of the Bears’ loss to the 49ers!

In which the head coach reveals what’s what about Chris Tabor, the guy who filled in for him Sunday.

By Rick Morrissey