Chicago outdoors: Woodcock nest, eating Chicago River fish, National Wildlife Refuges in IL, morels

Notes come from all around the Chicago outdoors, with much help from readers.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Brian Schlenger tweeted the photo of a woodcock nest and this, “A reminder that even with the snow spring is coming.”

HUNTER SAFETY

Not listing events until gathering restrictions ease.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Illinois events postponed through mid-May.

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

Illinois events postponed through mid-May.

SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL

POSTPONED Illinois & Chicago chapter’s fundraiser and banquet

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Remember, IDNR sites are closed.

Today, March 28, to March 29: First weekend of statewide youth turkey season.

Saturday, April 4, to next Sunday, April 5: Second weekend of statewide youth turkey season.

Through April 30: Applications for resident firearm and muzzleloader deer hunting

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Are folks eating the fish they catch out of the [Chicago River]?” Chuck Rocek

A: Some do. There are a few warnings on select fish in the Chicago River. Click here to go to the statewide Current Fish Advisory Map from the Illinois Department of Health. Click here to go to the warnings specific to the Chicago River.

BIG NUMBER

9: National Wildlife Refuges in Illinois. Click here to see a map.

LAST WORD

“Hello Illinois Morel Mushroom Hunters! 3-22-20 Illinois Progression Map is here! We have seen Black Morel finds as far North as Coles County!”

Illinois Morel Mushrooms group on Facebook, starting its progression map for 2020. Click here for the group.