Horoscope for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3:30 to 5:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The moon is in the sign that is opposite from your sign, which means you have to be accommodating. In other words, you have to go more than halfway being friendly and cooperative. (You can do this with your eyes closed.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have to put the emotional considerations of others before your own. (There’s an aspect of self-denial at play here.) Very likely, you might have to perform a service for someone or help them out in some way. The good news is — what goes around, comes around!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s hard to conceal your feelings from others, so don’t even try. Basically, you need to be yourself and be who you really are. You might be more involved with children than usual. It’s a romantic, fun-loving, creative day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you have an opportunity to cocoon at home and enjoy some privacy among familiar surroundings, you will welcome this. Basically, you need some time to chill. Give yourself a pleasant, relaxing escape from your busy world. A conversation with a female family member might be important.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

In discussion with others, you will be lively and dynamic because you have something to say! Furthermore, you want to be heard. This is why communications are important to you. (Not just polite chitchat — something real.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s easy to identify with what you own, which is why you might not want to lend something to someone, or you don’t want to part with something. You might also find you have to defend yourself where nothing is at stake?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. It also increases your need to belong to others and feel a connection with someone. However, it also increases your good luck. Why not ask the universe for a favor?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Privacy is important for you. In fact, many of you will go out of your way to seek out some solitude (preferably with good food and drink in pleasant surroundings). The bottom line is you need some downtime to pull your act together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

An interaction with a female friend could be important. This is also a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback. What they tell you might change your goals? Who knows?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Personal details about your private life seem to be public for some reason today. People notice you more than usual and they might even be talking about you. (Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Don’t be caught unawares.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do something different today because you need some extra stimulation. Obviously, travel would be an excellent choice because it gives you a chance to see new places, meet new faces and hear new ideas. However, you can also be a tourist in your own city. Do something different!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a strong time for you because the sun is in your sign, while Mars makes you aggressive when dealing with others. This means you will have no trouble defending your own best interests in disputes about shared property, wills, inheritances and insurance.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jon Hamm (1971) shares your birthday. You learned to transform your shyness into boldness. Nevertheless, this shy quality is part of your appeal. You are an idealist. This is your time of harvest! Yay! Now you will begin to reap the benefits of your efforts in the last decade. You deserve this time of success. Expect to enjoy an increased influence and leadership in your relationships. Yes!