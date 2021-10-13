Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to study. It’s also a fine day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education. However, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. Get your data, then wait until the alert is over to act.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good money day for you, especially for getting money back from the government or a bank. However, do not sign important papers or do transactions during the moon alert. Discussions about shared expenses will go well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a solid day for an important discussion with partners and close friends because all parties will be practical and fair-minded. Nevertheless, don’t agree to anything important or volunteer for anything during the moon alert.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a good day to discuss how to do things at work. You might mend broken fences with coworkers or mediate between people with problems because you see a balance between structure and practicality. However, check with the moon alert and make your important decisions afterwards.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day for creative projects and artists who draw, sculpt, paint, do music — whatever. This is also an excellent day to teach children. However, postpone important decisions until after the moon alert is over. Romantic partners will benefit from practical discussions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Because you are concerned about appearances and beauty, and at the same time, you have a practical outlook on things, this is an excellent day to make choices about redecorating projects at home. However, don’t shop or make an important decision until the moon alert is over.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a strong day for writers and anyone who communicates for a living because you will be charming and diplomatic, and at the same time, you will see practical applications for your ideas. Nevertheless, agree to nothing important until the moon alert is over today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do not shop during the moon alert today. Later, if shopping, you will be successful in buying practical, long-lasting items. Discussions about the earnings, salary and investigating possible jobs will be worthwhile today. (But wait until moon alert is over!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you are enjoying a lovely balance between beauty and the enjoyment of your surroundings and a practical appreciation of how things work in your world. If you talk to authority figures, these discussions will be successful. However, agree to nothing important until after the moon alert.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today because you are happy to escape the busyness of your world, especially because you are so high visibility now. People notice you and they admire you! Nevertheless, keep a low profile today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might talk to someone artistic and creative today about practical things. Hopefully, they might have good advice for you. They might tell you how to make something look or function better. Or possibly, you are the one offering them advice? Either way discussions will benefit you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

People admire you today, especially bosses, parents and people in authority. They see you as attractive, cooperative and at the same time, they also see you as reliable, honest and capable. Bonus! Maybe you can take this to the bank? Nevertheless, check moon alert!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen (1971) shares your birthday. You have a strong, optimistic energy that is coupled with an original, impulsive streak. You think outside the box. You have fresh, new ideas that are modern and, often, unconventional. This year is the beginning of a new cycle for you, which is why it will be full of adventure and wonderful possibilities. Be courageous and open any door!