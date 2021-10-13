12 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Twelve people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a 15-year-old boy who was wounded in a drive-by in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

About 11:10 p.m., he was riding a bicycle in the 5300 block of South Albany Avenue, when someone inside a dark-colored sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest and left arm, and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Hours prior, a man was shot and critically wounded in a drive-by in Marquette Park on the South Side. The 50-year-old was entering his vehicle about 8:40 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Troy Street when he was shot in the chest and torso, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition.

A 17-year-old was shot and critically wounded in South Shore on the Far South Side. The teen was walking down the street about 7:35 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Phillips Avenue when he was shot in the chest, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

A 14-year-old girl and a security guard were seriously wounded when a gunman standing outside a Bronzeville high school started shooting as the guard was opening a door to let students out. The girl and the 45-year-old man were shot around 3:20 p.m. outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School in the 3800 block of South Giles, according to a statement from police. The girl was shot three times in the abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The man, shot at least six times, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday morning in West Rogers Park on the North Side. The 38-year-old was outside about 8:40 a.m. in the 6500 block of North Washtenaw Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in critical condition. The alleged attacker was taken into custody.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a person was found shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The person was discovered in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue, with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg, about 2:40 a.m., police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.