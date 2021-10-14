Horoscope for Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will enjoy talking to partners, close friends and schmoozing with members of the general public. Nevertheless, some kind of upset or surprise that might affect your money, your assets or your possessions could take place. Therefore, keep your eyes open! Keep track of what you own.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Discussions with bosses or supervisors related to your job will be positive. Likewise, issues related to your health might also be informative. However, a boss, parent or someone in authority might do something that catches you off guard. Stay cool under pressure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the moon is dancing nicely with your ruler Mercury. This will encourage you to make travel plans or talk to people from other cultures or far way. You might also be active on social media. Nevertheless, interruptions to travel are likely. Give yourself extra time to have some wiggle room.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Although you might be upset by unexpected issues related to shared property and banking, this is a good day to discuss these matters with someone. Get things clarified. Figure out what happened. And remember — your first loss is your cheapest loss. (Always.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will have to go along with others because the moon is opposite your sign, which means cooperation is the order of the day. Fortunately, conversations with others should flow smoothly. Having said that, there will be some upsets with someone, perhaps a boss or a parent. Be cool.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Work-related discussions will be positive and mutually informative today. Someone might help you finish an old project. Possibly, information from the past has relevance now. Nevertheless, expect interruptions to your day because of canceled appointments, power outages, staff shortages — whatever.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze! Accept invitations to enjoy good times with others. Appreciate the arts, sports events and playful activities with kids. Romance is also favored. Parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be vigilant. (Social plans might suddenly change.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Home and family issues are on your mind. A behind-the-scenes discussion might take place. Meanwhile, something unexpected might upset your home routine — perhaps small appliances are in trouble or a minor breakage might occur? Hang in there.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be surprised to hear from an old friend today who has interesting news for you. One thing is certain: Your daily routine will change. Short trips might suddenly occur, or, in turn, be canceled. It’s a busy, social day and it’s a bit of a crapshoot.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Something to do with your money scene, your possessions or your cash flow might take a hit today or undergo some unexpected change. Therefore, keep an eye on whatever you own so that you are ready to put out fires. A boss you haven’t seen for a while might have advice for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re keen to learn new things today, which is why you might talk to people from different backgrounds. You might also explore travel possibilities. Meanwhile, surprises related to home and family are also likely. Stay tuned! More than most, you love to meet unusual characters.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you have energy to do banking and check details about shared property, taxes and debt. However, in doing so, you might be surprised at what you learn. Someone might throw you a curveball? Go slowly and carefully so that you don’t overlook anything.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Lori Petty (1963) shares your birthday. You are a naturally curious person who is verbally expressive and dynamic. You are kind, well-meaning and always fair. This year is a bit slower for you; it is totally appropriate for you to focus on yourself and your closest relationships. Trust your intuition this year because it is unusually strong. Accept the help of others if it is offered.