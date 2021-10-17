Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 6 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be patient with others, especially partners and close friends, because it’s easy to suddenly get in a power struggle. What’s the point? When the annals of history are written in the future, will any of this matter? (I thought so.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might want to introduce reforms to your job or to anything you do. (This might apply to your health.) This is because you see a better way of doing things. Naturally, this could lead to an argument with someone. Easy does it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Parents might come on too strong with their kids. Take a step back and view the whole picture. Is it worth making a big scene about this? The result could be hissy fits and meltdowns. Take it easy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Arguments and ego battles at home might take place, especially with a parent or an older family member. But what will this gain you? Family is forever and this kind of dissension probably has no upside. Don’t get sucked into this game. Stay mellow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are determined to get others to agree with your way of thinking today. In fact, you might be persuasive! But is it so important that others listen to you? Don’t get your belly in a rash. Take the high road and let go of the reins.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Power struggles about money or possessions are likely today. These could become intense because people are sensitive about financial matters and anything that they own. Don’t try to change somebody’s mind if it’s already made up.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the way you live might be tested by powerful forces from without and within! For example, you might have to contend with someone in authority. They might make you account for yourself. (Oy!) This is also the classic day for a breakdown of machinery or stuff that you own.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Some secrets might come out today and the secrets might be about you. (Eeek!) You might have to explain something, or show people why you did or did not do something. Tread carefully and don’t say anything that you might later regret. Once the words are out of your mouth, they can never come back.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A power struggle with a friend or a member of a group might arise today. You might want to introduce improvements or change. Or perhaps, they want you to make radical changes, especially if they think certain areas of your life are not working out well. (Feels like you’re being put on the spot!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a poor day to challenge bosses, parents, teachers and the police because you will get caught up in a power struggle. Unfortunately, this is kind of power struggle where you will lose or end up with egg on your face. Forewarned is forearmed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today because this is the classic day for arguments, disputes and overbearing discussions. (You need this like a fish needs a bicycle.) However, it might be the right time to let go of old ideas and prejudices.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might have to give up something today. Perhaps the reason for this is you need to give up something that isn’t working out. Maybe you have to take a realistic look at things to say this? Remember, your first loss is your cheapest loss.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Rapper, songwriter Eminem (1972) shares your birthday. You are confident, resilient and at times, daring and defiant. You are also self-disciplined and an excellent strategist. You have strong ideals and strong emotions. Your personal freedom will be important to you this year, which is why you might undergo some major changes. Don’t hesitate to explore new opportunities. Grab every chance to travel and expand your world.