Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

Moon Alert

After 5:15 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or making important decisions. The moon is in Aries,

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a fantastic day because your ruler Mars is dancing with lucky Jupiter, which boosts your energy in a marvelous, way! For starters, you will attract positive people to you. Discussions with others will definitely benefit you. It’s a fun, upbeat day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you find it easy to work hard and accomplish a lot. Work-related travel might be in the picture. Dealings with foreign countries and people from other cultures will benefit you. Whatever you do will expand your horizons in a good way!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a marvelous day to socialize! It’s the perfect day for a vacation. Accept invitations to social events, sports events and activities with children. This is also an excellent day for those who work in the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. You rock!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today your efforts to make home improvements will get results. You might do something to expand where you live or you might shove furniture around and create a better living space for yourself. Likewise, relations with family members will be upbeat and mutually beneficial.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your communications will be strong and positive today, which is why you will be successful talking to others or teaching. writing, acting or editing. In other words, whatever way you choose to communicate will be a positive experience for you. Enjoy a short trip!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Trust your ability to boost your income or find a better-paying job. Whatever you do might attract assets or even cash to you. Work-related travel might also occur. You’re prepared to work to earn money today!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a marvelous day for you because the sun, Mercury and Mars are all in Libra. Furthermore, Mars is dancing with lucky, moneybags Jupiter! This makes you optimistic, confident and eager to work to improve your life in any way that you can. Count your blessings!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a feel-good day; however, you will prefer to enjoy your pleasures in a private moment. (“Isn’t this nice?”) Perhaps, you will work alone or behind the scenes? Nevertheless, you will have strong feelings of well-being and happiness — in a private way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a popular day for you! Your interactions with friends, groups, classes or large conferences will be a pleasant experience for you because you will work hard to make these interactions of success.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs (including the police) because others see you as hard-working, energetic and successful. (Even if you don’t see yourself that way.) Because the stars are giving you an advantage today — use it! Go after what you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Travel of any kind will delight you today because, basically, you want to do something to expand your horizons and your experience of the world. If you can’t travel, then you will enjoy studying and learning something new. You will also enjoy the company of people from other cultures and different countries.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Business and commercial activities will benefit you today. In particular, you will have an advantage when dealing with others regarding shared property or getting a loan or mortgage or dealing with banks, because doors will open for you!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Freida Pinto (1984) shares your birthday. You are strong-willed and confident, which boosts your creative abilities. You are also an excellent problem solver. Your theme for this year is service to others, especially with regard to your family. In order to help others, you first have to help yourself, which is why you might explore a makeover or initiating positive changes within you.