Horoscope for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your affections for others are powerful today, especially romantic affections. (It’s a memorable day for lovers.) Meanwhile, someone might give you a gift or do a favor for you. If so, you will feel touched and grateful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your feelings for partners and close friends are powerful and intense. This is a kind of day where you realize how important friendships and certain relationships are to you. They matter. Your life would be so much less without these people. Why not let them know?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might want to introduce improvements to your health or improvements to your job or how you do your work today. You have strong ideas and quite likely, you will see better ways of doing things. Some of you might also strike up a work-related romance?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a passionate day for romance! Something might happen that deepens or enhances an existing relationship. Likewise, your relations with your kids will be powerful today. Nothing is superficial. Today people realize the truth of their relationships at some level.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might feel almost obsessed about making improvements where you live. For Leos, their home is their castle. They are often house proud, which means they like their home to look good. Today you have definite ideas about what you want to achieve or how you want to entertain.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

All your exchanges with others, even the most casual, will seem to be profound and meaningful today. (It’s almost weird.) Nevertheless, this is a lesson for you so that you can realize how important your interactions with others really are. You might beautify your surroundings in some way.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might see a new way to earn money today or to make money on the side. Likewise, you might see something beautiful that you really want to buy, to the point of feeling a bit obsessed about it. (Well, you do love beautiful things and the sign of Libra rules haute couture. You’re classy.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are one of the most passionate signs of the zodiac and today, with Venus in your sign dancing with your ruler Pluto, you are unusually passionate! This is why your style of relating to others will have extraordinary force. New relationships now might even have a “fated” quality. “We were meant to be!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Friends, particularly old friends you haven’t seen for a while, are very important to you now. As you observe these friendships, you realize the truth of what they might mean to you. Meanwhile, some of you are also involved in a secret relationship. Oh yes. (Be still my beating heart.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might become involved with someone who is artistic or creative today, and this involvement is intense. Actually, you can learn something about yourself through this relationship. Or perhaps this connection will prompt you to change your goals? Could be anything.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You make a strong impression on important people today — bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. They see you as a passionate leader, perhaps someone who inspires them. You might not see yourself this way — but they do. (Curious.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You don’t feel casual about your beliefs today. In discussions about politics, religion, racial issues, philosophy, metaphysics or anything that is important to you, you have strong feelings! You will be attracted to someone who is “different.”

If Your Birthday Is Today

Musician, actor Sting (1951) shares your birthday. You are a caring person with family values. Companionship is important to you. You are thoughtful and tactful. You are also perceptive and intelligent. Good news! This year your achievements will be recognized. You are reaping the benefits of your previous hard work. Many of you will assume a leadership role or receive a promotion. Certainly, you will be admired by your peers!