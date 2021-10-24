Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Have you noticed that negotiations and ideas shared with friends and partners were flowing rapidly this week? (Admittedly, there was a hiccup midweek with the full moon.) Today the dust is starting to settle, which makes it the perfect time to relax.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Issues related to your work and possibly your health moved forward with an increased pace this week. (So encouraging!) On Wednesday, the full moon was a speed bump. Today, it’s time to relax and take in your surroundings. Money issues might beckon.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your social life and your desire to schmooze increased this week. Likewise, your relations with your kids were likely more active. Today is a good day to catch your breath and put things in perspective. Take some down time to relax. You deserve it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Home and family issues that were stalled for some time finally got the green light this week. Things began to move forward very rapidly! (It never rains but it pours.) Today you can position things with more clarity, which will bring better results.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although this week began with frenzied enthusiasm, by midweek, you took a rain check because of the full moon. Today is a good time to contemplate, study and learn what you need to know to achieve the balance that you need.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re high visibility today. Personally, you feel reassured that financial matters are moving forward more smoothly, despite a speed bump midweek with the full moon. Today is a good day to take a breath and size up your assets. Knowledge is power.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Prior to this week, things were on hold because Mercury was retrograde in your sign. Then, at the beginning of the week, everything started to flow forward, albeit a bit haphazardly. Today you feel the ground beneath your feet, and it feels good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are empowered now because the sun is in your sign. Since this happens only once a year for four weeks, make the most of it! Ask the universe for a favor. When the sun is in your sign, doors will open more easily for you. Timing is everything.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your ability to galvanize the energy of groups and organizations improved this week. Suddenly, it was all systems go! Fortunately, Venus in your sign now makes you charming and diplomatic. Today it’s time to relax, regroup and rethink some goals. Take a breather.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It was refreshing to get the go-ahead at the beginning of the week from the powers that be to go after what you wanted to do. Of course, the tempo and pacing are important. Too fast is too fast and too slow is dismal. Fortunately, it’s all falling in place.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Travel and dealings with foreign countries were energized at the beginning of the week. Almost too much! The full moon on Wednesday tempered things for you so that now you know how to more skillfully achieve your goals. Good.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Delays with inheritances, shared property, insurance issues and shared responsibilities were released at the beginning of the week. Solutions and results seemed possible. Quite likely, you had to rethink things midweek, so that now you have the right perspective.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor BD Wong (1960) shares your birthday. You are perceptive about others. Personally, you are magnetic and charismatic. You are also a perfectionist. This is a wonderful year to enjoy life and socialize with others. You might even find yourself in the public eye more than usual. Because your creativity and zest for life are at a peak, don’t hesitate to explore your creative talents to seek fulfillment.