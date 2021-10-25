Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Issues are intense today. You feel passionately about things, particularly matters related to shared property, inheritances, debt and insurance. Sort out loose details but agree to nothing during the moon alert. Wait until it’s over.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Discussions with a partner or close friend will be free-flowing and frank today because of the influence of the moon alert. Learn what you can to improve these close relationships; but wait until the Moon Alert is over before you act. Be smart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today is the best day this week to work hard and play hard. Therefore, give it all you’ve got! You have creative, playful ideas; plus, partners and close friends will cooperate and help you. Agree to nothing important during the moon alert.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Get as much done as possible today at home or with projects related to sports, the entertainment world, the hospitality industry and creative ventures. You might want to make your workspace more attractive. Nevertheless, agree to nothing important during the moon alert.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have something to say today! You want to enlighten others and you will be persuasive in doing so. Home and family continue to be a primary focus; however, entertaining diversions will appeal. Accomplish as much as you can on this pleasant day.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a fast-paced week, and your ambitious schedule includes short trips, increased reading, writing and studying plus errands and appointments. Financial discussions could be important. If so, be aware of the limitations of today’s moon alert. Enjoy entertaining or redecorating at home.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

With both Mercury and Mars in your sign, you are energetic and eager to communicate. Oh yes, you have something to say! Fortunately, with Venus in your House of Communications, you will schmooze well with others because you feel loved. Enjoy the beauty of everyday surroundings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Naturally, you are empowered with the sun in your sign. Not only does this boost your energy, it attracts people and favorable situations to you. You might also attract money to you; however, avoid important financial decisions during the moon alert. Be smart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This week is an excellent time to buy wardrobe items for yourself. However, today there is a moon alert, which means do not shop for anything other than food and gas. Note: You can accomplish more by working in conjunction with others. Try it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a popular time for you. Because your ambition is aroused, this is an excellent time for goal setting. Why not bounce your ideas off someone to get their feedback? It might be helpful. However, agree to nothing important during the moon alert today. Wait until it’s over to act or set things in motion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because the sun is at high noon in your chart, you impress others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. (Use this to your advantage.) In addition, fair Venus is in your House of Friendships, greasing the wheels for favorable relations with groups. Be aware of the moon alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re hungry for stimulation and adventure! You might be excited about travel plans or learning something new? Cultivate the favorable influence of someone important, especially if you are in dispute with others about shared property, inheritances or insurance issues. Get all the help you can.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Ciara (1985) shares your birthday. You are creative, ingenious and energetic. You are also dependable, reliable, independent and persuasive. You are affectionate with loved ones. This is a year for building solid foundations in your life. These structures might be physical, or they might be aspects of your daily routine. Physical exercise will especially benefit and strengthen you this year. Keep things simple.