 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Nearly 20,000 without power in Cook County as storms whip up 48 mph gusts, dump 3-4 inches of rain in some areas

Before the latest round of storms, the Chicago area had been relatively dry this season, measuring 7 inches below the annual average rainfall by late October.

By David Struett
A jogger gets hit with a high wave Monday afternoon on the Lakefront Trail near West Fullerton Avenue on the North Side.
A jogger gets hit with a high wave Monday afternoon on the Lakefront Trail near West Fullerton Avenue on the North Side.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Nearly 20,000 people were without power Monday as storms whipped up strong winds and dumped more than two inches of rain in Chicago, which has seen a relatively dry season so far.

The brunt of the storms hit mid-morning with peak gusts of 45 mph at O’Hare International Airport and 48 mph Midway, according to the National Weather Service. More than 2 inches of rain fell in Chicago while some west and southwest suburbs reported over 3 and 4 inches.

By mid-morning, more than 19,000 Cook County residents were without power, ComEd spokeswoman Luz Bottecchia said. Since storms began Sunday, more than 89,000 ComEd customers have lost power.

Electricity had been restored to 81% of them by noon Monday. Outages in Chicago peaked earlier with 33,000 people without power.

The weather service issued a lakeshore flood advisory until 7 p.m. Monday. It warned of waves between 12 to 16 feet high. Lakeshore paths were closed from Fullerton Avenue to Ohio Street, and from 47th to 51st streets due to high waves, according to the city officials. The underpasses at Oak Street, Chicago Avenue and Division Street were also blocked.

A wind advisory expires 3 p.m. in Chicago, according to the weather service.

The Chicago area has been relatively dry this season, measuring 7 inches below the annual average rainfall by late October: around 32 inches, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Birk.

“We had a pretty active period (of snow) in February, but we’ve had a pretty dry period after that — spring into summer — and we’ve built up these precipitation deficits,” Birk said. “Most of Chicago has been pretty dry.”

The wind and rain was expected to ebb by Monday afternoon and evening, Birk said. Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry before another round of rain hits Thursday, he said.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Matt Forte: Bears ‘so unprepared and out-coached, it was embarrassing’

Forte, who ran for 8,602 yards for the Bears from 2008-15 and retired after two seasons with the Jets, sent a series of Tweets saying he had a "theory" about a "pattern" he found with the Bears dating back to his playing days.

By Patrick Finley

Man fatally shot in Englewood

About 10:47 a.m., he was standing in the 1400 block of West 60th Street when someone fired shots from a red Charger, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

FOP president warns Council members who fail to repeal vaccine mandate: ‘We are coming for every one of your damn seats’

The proposed repeal was sent to the Rules Committee, where legislation opposed by the mayor goes to die. So was a proposal to continue health care benefits for dependents of city employees during the vaccine mandate standoff.

By Fran Spielman

Police dog shot by Chicago murder suspect released from hospital, expected to make ‘full recovery’

Riggs was shot last week as Kenosha County deputies responded to a gas station after being tipped off that a murder suspect was driving the victim’s car in the area.

By Sun-Times Wire

New CPS CEO to be paid $340,000 salary in 5-year contract

Pedro Martinez’s salary has jumped 31% since December, when former schools chief Janice Jackson was paid $260,000 a year.

By Nader Issa and Fran Spielman

Another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified

Francis Wayne Alexander, who was found in Gacy’s crawl space in December 1978, was identified as victim No. 5 in a string of killings tied to Gacy.

By Jason Beeferman