Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you want to cocoon at home; however, issues about foreign countries, travel and school plans (especially higher education) are confused. You might also feel disappointed. It’s important to stay positive. Remember: Negativity is wanting things to be different from the way they are.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your emotions might rule your reasoning today. For example, you might be confused about shared property, inheritances and your responsibilities to someone. If you’re unsure, do nothing because you could be tempted to give away the farm.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A close friend, spouse or partner might disappoint today. You might be able to chalk this up to a communications problem? After all, unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment. Keep an eye on financial matters. Be patient with kids and social outings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which means things tend to go your way. Don’t hesitate to ask the universe for a favor. (Take a shot.) Work-related issues, perhaps with coworkers, are confusing. Don’t let someone put words in your mouth. Be patient with family members, especially doing repairs and DIY projects.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Romance might be disappointing, especially regarding a secret love affair. In general, you feel a bit wary about things, which is why you’re happy to keep a low profile. Double-check details related to kids, sports and social outings to avoid misunderstandings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel sympathetic to a family member today; nevertheless, perhaps you feel incapable of doing something to help? Note: You have to know what’s wrong before you fix it. A meaningful conversation with someone, especially a female, might help. Caution about going overboard redecorating.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a strong time for you with Mercury and Mars in your sign. You’re eager to communicate and ready to act! However, today you might be confused or even deceived by a daily contact or relative. Until you know what is really going on, refrain from doing anything. Get your facts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re in charge because sun is in your sign! This is why people and favorable situations tend to come your way now. Double-check financial matters today, including major purchases, so that you have no regrets in the future. Bruce’s grandma used to say, “Wantin’ ain’t gettin’.” (Yeah, she was tough.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good time for you to shop for wardrobe goodies for yourself. You like comfortable clothes, and especially practical clothes for outdoors. (That’s where the car is.) You can’t please everyone today. Double-check issues with purchases and spending money to avoid errors and confusion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your popularity with friends and groups continues. Furthermore, authority figures are ready to hear what you have to say. Be careful of something going on behind the scenes that is fuzzy or vague. Don’t let this sway you from your mission. Be clear in communications to others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A friend might disappoint you today. (This matters because friendships are important to Aquarians.) If the problem is trivial, then be forgiving because friendships have ups and downs. However, if it threatens your trust or respect for this person, it might be something you need to look at. It’s important to have friends who have your back. Hey, life is short.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Without having to do anything special, you look great to others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs (It’s smoke and mirrors.) Use this magical influence to advance your agenda. Demand the advantage!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Cary Elwes (1962) shares your birthday. Although at times, you can be detached, you are a warm-hearted, congenial person. You are also intelligent. You work hard and you take your responsibilities seriously. This is a fast-paced year full of change and stimulation! New friends might help you. Be open to new directions and personal growth. Expect to travel more because you are expanding your horizons.