 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Georgia man used most of COVID-relief business loan to buy a $57,000 Pokémon card, prosecutors say

If you’re wondering which card it was, sorry, prosecutors didn’t say. Rare ones have sold for as much as hundreds of thousands of dollars. No, seriously.

By USA TODAY
Asha C. Gilbert
Which is harder to fathom — that anyone would spend government coronavirus relief money on a Pokémon card or that someone would spend more than $57,000 from anywhere on a Pokémon card?
Which is harder to fathom — that anyone would spend government coronavirus relief money on a Pokémon card or that someone would spend more than $57,000 from anywhere on a Pokémon card?
USA Today

A Georgia man has been charged with illegally spending more than $57,000 he got in a COVID-19 relief business loan on something not for his business — a Pokémon card.

Vinath Oudomsine, of Dublin, Georgia, is charged with wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say he falsely applied for money from the Economic Injury Disaster Loans — designed to help small businesses experiencing hardship because of the pandemic — on July 14, 2020.

According to court documents, Oudomsine said he was the sole owner of a business that brought in $235,000 in a 12-month span and had 10 employees, and, on Aug. 4, 2020, received a deposit of $85,000 into his bank account.

About five months later, early last January, Oudomsine spent $57,789 of the COVID relief money meant to help his business on a Pokémon card, according to prosecutors, who didn’t say in court documents which one it was. Rare Pokémon cards have been sold for as much as hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Oudomsine’s lawyers wouldn’t comment.

Read more at USA Today.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Kyle Beach comes out as Blackhawks’ sexual assault victim: ‘The healing process is just beginning’

"It made me feel like I didn’t exist," Beach told TSN about an alleged sexual assault by former Hawks video coach Brad Aldrich.

By Ben Pope

The Mix: things to do in Chicago Oct. 28-Nov. 3

From theater and music to museums and family events, we’ve got just the ticket with our entertainment guide to some of the fun kicking off in the week ahead.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Closing arguments near in federal street-gang trial after accused chief spars with prosecutor

Labar "Bro Man" Spann took the stand this week and testified that "gangsters respect gangsters." He also said, "if the feds pick you up, your career over with. You’ll never come home again."

By Jon Seidel

Transfers to private schools, suburban districts, homeschooling spur latest CPS enrollment drop

The school system suffered its 10th consecutive year of falling enrollment, now down to 330,000 from last year’s 341,000, according to a tally on the 20th day of this school year.

By Nader Issa

Larry Borom could give Bears’ O-line a boost

The rookie from Missouri, impressive in a brief first-team stint in training camp, practiced Wednesday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in the opener against the Rams.

By Mark Potash

Dinosaur is United Nations’ spokesman for ‘save your species’ fossil fuel message

In a video released ahead of the U.N. climate change summit, a computer-generated dino tells the U.N.’s General Assembly, ‘Going extinct is a bad thing.’

By Associated Press