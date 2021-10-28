Horoscope for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

Moon Alert

After 4:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is fantastic day to travel or learn something new because you’re eager to do anything to expand your horizons. Expect success dealing with foreign countries. Romance with someone who is “different” will blossom. Keep an open mind, especially about new ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good money day for financial discussions or talks about how to divide or share something like an inheritance. Money, gifts and goodies might come your way. It’s also a passionate, romantic, sexy day! (Be still my beating heart.) Good day to ask for a loan or mortgage, because doors will open for you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a great day to schmooze with partners, close friends and members of the general public because people like you. They see you as friendly and welcoming. Today you want to share your POV about something with someone. Your dealings with the public will go well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Financial negotiations and issues related to work, especially work-related travel, will go well today. Coworkers are cooperative. Dealings with foreign countries and different cultures are likely. Look for ways to improve your work setting.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day for Leos! The moon is in Leo, which gives you a little advantage over the other signs. Furthermore, this is a perfect day for playful activities and social encounters with others. Sports events, fun times with children and the arts will all appeal. Great date night.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might have wonderful opportunities to redecorate or improve the appearance of where you live today. Likewise, this is an excellent day to explore real estate opportunities. Entertain at home. Invite the gang over for good food and drink!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze with others, especially friends, groups and organizations. People will be happy to see you because you are charming and diplomatic. Likewise, relations with neighbors, siblings and relatives will be warm and friendly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day for financial negotiations, discussions about salary and also anything related to shopping and spending money. Whatever happens will likely favor you. However, since you might spend big, be careful. Keep your receipts just in case. This way —no regrets.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today Venus is in your sign dancing with your ruler Jupiter, which makes you (and everyone else) feel happy and upbeat! Your energy is strong and you’re keen to explore new places and meet new faces. By all means, travel if you can because this will please you. Foreign negotiations are favored.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings might appeal to you today. Other people will use this same influence to explore a secret love affair. Whatever the case, you are secretly pleased about something and happy about how things are turning out. (That’s nice.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze with friends and groups because you feel warm, generous and friendly to others, and they feel the same way toward you. Nevertheless, be cooperative because the Moon is opposite your sign. You might have to pick up the tab. You will likely have to defer to others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police today. They see you as affluent, popular and successful. (Regardless of how you see yourself.) Perhaps this is something you can bring to the table in important negotiations? The appearance of success is sexy.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Julia Roberts (1967) shares your birthday. You are charming, friendly and very honest with others. Personally, you have enormous focus and determination, which gives you excellent willpower to achieve what you want to achieve. This year is a time of learning and teaching for you. You might learn formally through coursework, or you might explore new ideas and learn on your own. Welcome opportunities to be introspective.