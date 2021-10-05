Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3:30 to to 8 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A discussion with a partner or close friend will be practical and productive. You might deal with issues from the past, or you might deal with current matters. Either way, you will get things done because you are motivated, and you won’t procrastinate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a productive day, mainly because you want to get better organized and be more efficient. Even though Mercury retrograde is creating problems with errors and delays, you can use this same energy to quickly finish whatever you have already started.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you have the focus and stamina to practice something in order to get better and better at it. This could apply to sports. It might apply to the arts, for example, playing a musical instrument or painting or singing. Use today to hone your technique.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Family discussions will be practical and productive. Someone older and more experienced might have some useful input. They might even give you practical or financial support for a repair project. (Be grateful for every bit of help you get.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you are in a practical frame of mind, which is why your discussions with others are more serious, perhaps dealing with practical “how to” questions. You might have excellent suggestions for someone? Possibly, someone older and more experienced has good advice for you?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

When it comes to financial matters, you will be practical and conservative. For example, if shopping, you will want to buy practical, long-lasting items. No matter what, you won’t be extravagant. You want to use your assets in a useful way today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the sun, the moon, Mercury retrograde and Mars are in your sign. (Yes, the entire world has a strong Libran influence.) Expect your feelings to be heightened and more emotional. Nevertheless, things will tend to go your way. Ask the universe for a favor!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re charming when dealing with others because fair Venus is in your sign. Nevertheless, today is an excellent day for research and digging for answers. You will be dogged and persevering and you will get results. (Good day to shop for wardrobe items for yourself.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A discussion with someone older or more experienced will be helpful. In fact, whatever you learn might cause you to modify your goals. Someone might look to you for leadership, especially in a group. Meanwhile, you will welcome advice wherever you get it. “Thank you!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A discussion with a parent or boss could be significant. Fortunately, you will make a good impression on them. Perhaps you see ways to cut costs or do things more efficiently? Don’t hesitate to share your good ideas because people are willing to listen.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do something different today. Shake things up a little! You want some adventure and a chance to learn something new. Ideally, this is an excellent day to travel somewhere. But if you can’t do that, then at least go someplace you’ve never been before. Discover!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a solid money day, especially with banking, taxes, debt and dealing with shared wealth or shared property. Whatever you do today, you will do with care and precision. Furthermore, you will think about the long view and not your immediate gain. (That’s because you’re in a sensible frame of mind.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kate Winslet (1975) shares your birthday. You are intellectual. You have a creative and imaginative mind and are precise and articulate. You have excellent people skills. You work hard and like to be busy. However, this year is a quieter year for you. You will likely focus more on your closest relationships. It’s time to take time for yourself and focus on what makes you happy.