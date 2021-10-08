Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11 p.m. PDT. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Check banking details and anything to do with shared property and inheritances because something unexpected might affect these areas. When it comes to money, especially your relationship with other people’s wealth, it’s important to know what’s happening.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A partner or close friend might throw you a curveball this morning (or later today), so expect the unexpected, which, of course, is impossible to do. If you are caught off guard, don’t just “react.” Give yourself a moment to process things before you respond.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A glitch might take place today related to your job or your health or your pet. This means you have to be aware and alert. It might be wise to give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected. (Could be a glitch with technology or a changed schedule.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Social plans might suddenly change — be prepared for this. Likewise, this same unpredictable “influence” could create a lovers’ spat. (Patience is the key.) This is also a mildly accident-prone influence for your kids, so be vigilant and keep your eyes open.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be patient with family members this morning to avoid an argument because something unexpected will affect your home routine. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Fortunately, it’s minor even though it might be frustrating. Stay chill.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign. However, you might also have some breakthrough ideas or epiphanies about something? Unexpected news, new faces, an unexpected short trip — it’s a stimulating day!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on your money and assets today. Ka-ching! For starters, you might find money, or you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage because something unexpected will affect your wealth — hopefully, in a minor way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The moon is in your sign sitting directly opposite unpredictable Uranus, which makes you impulsive and emotionally excitable. You will crave some stimulation today, which is why you’ll be tempted to stir the pot — just to see what happens! (You devil.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a restless day for you because the moon is hiding in your chart and yet, it is stimulated by Uranus, which means you feel like you’re all dressed up with no place to go. Some secretive or hidden news might surprise you. Because you feel edgy, make an effort to be calm when talking to others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A friend (perhaps a female) might say or do something that catches you off guard today. Or possibly, you will meet someone new who is avant-garde or unusual in some way. In either case, friends or members of groups will surprise you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Tread carefully when dealing with parents, bosses, teachers and the police today because you can’t predict what they might say or do. You might be caught off guard or busted! They might trigger feelings of rebellion within you. Stay calm, and, above all, remain polite. (Don’t escalate things.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel plans might be delayed or canceled today. Or perhaps, you suddenly have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so? Likewise, school plans might change. Possibly, a professor or guru-figure in your life will surprise you in some way. The media might have unexpected news.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Martin Henderson (1974) shares your birthday. You are solid, reliable and hard-working. You respect justice and fair play. You are also creative and imaginative; and you have an excellent sense of humor. This year exciting changes are taking place that will create more freedom for you. Be courageous about embracing change. Be open to exploring new directions as well as personal growth. Travel and expand your horizons!