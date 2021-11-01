 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from noon to 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great day to schmooze, especially with close friends, partners and members of the general public. Everyone will have a positive attitude about things; plus, people are willing to share information in order to build upon ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a solid day for work, especially in your job. Work-related travel might be in the picture. You might talk to foreign interests and other cultures. However, don’t agree to anything important during the moon alert. Be smart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a creative day for you! If you work in the entertainment world or the hospitality industry, you will be full of original, imaginative ideas! This is also great day to enjoy the company of others. Sports events and fun activities with kids will appeal.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Family discussions will go well because everyone is in an upbeat mood. Family members will be generous to each other and willing to listen. If you are making important family plans, avoid important decisions during the moon alert.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will love learning new things, especially about the law, philosophy, religion and subjects that seem profound and thought-provoking. You might also have to deal with the law. Travel plans could be important. Check moon alert.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

“Show me the money!” Today is an excellent day for business and commerce. It’s also a good day to sign important contracts or to conclude a deal. However, do not sign a contract or agree to anything important during the moon alert.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you keen to make plans for the future. Your mind is sharp and you’re thinking big! This is all well and good; however, do not agree to anything important during the moon alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are strong and energetic with both the sun and fiery Mars in your sign now. This means you’re ready to go after what you want. Please note that a good part of today is a moon alert, which is fine for information-gathering, but it’s a poor time to agree to anything important or make a major purchase.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will enjoy talking to people from different backgrounds because you want to learn from others. In particular, you want to learn fresh ideas from people outside of your daily world. People will help you because everyone’s in a positive frame of mind today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day to make organizational plans or changes to an organizational structure. However, avoid doing this during the moon alert. You’re ready to think big and view your future in a positive frame of mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be involved with legal proceedings. Decisions regarding publishing and the media might also arise. Furthermore, this is an excellent day to study something new. Note: if making important decisions check moon alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you might be involved in financial matters or discussions about insurance, shared property, inheritances and such. If so, avoid making decisions during the moon alert. For your own good!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Anthony Ramos (1991) shares your birthday. You are a high achiever because right from the beginning, you are determined to succeed. You have lots of energy and drive! You are witty, convincing and seductive. This is a marvelous year for you because your past efforts will be acknowledged and recognized. Expect promotions, awards, kudos and applause! Enjoy your success — you earned it.

