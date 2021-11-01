 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Fugees postpone reunion tour until 2022

Trio cites the need for more fully open cities in putting off the tour, which was to kick off Tuesday at the United Center.

By Darel Jevens
The reunited Fugees perform Sept. 22 in New York.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The reunion tour of the Fugees, which had been scheduled to kick off Tuesday in Chicago, has been postponed.

The trio posted on Instagram that the move to 2022 will “ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so [Fugees] can perform for as many fans as possible.”

The new date at the United Center is March 2, and tickets purchased for Tuesday’s show will be honored then.

This is the second postponement for Fugees singer Ms. Lauryn Hill, who bailed on a Sept. 25 solo show at Ravinia to prepare for the fall reunion that now is not happening.

The tour represents the first live shows together in 15 years for Hill and bandmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel. It’s meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fugees’ chart-topping album “The Score.”

A one-off preview date brought the three artists back together Sept. 22 in New York.

