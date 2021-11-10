Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Comments from someone might discourage your financial plans. (Or your sense of responsibility to someone or something.) Don’t let this get you down. You are a fighter! Aries is the hero archetype of the zodiac. This is a temporary setback.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your dealings with authority figures are challenging. This is a fact. They might discourage you. Their remarks might embody the very essence of your worst suspicions. Don’t let what others think control your behavior. Be strong.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Rules, regulations and the traditional way of doing things might inhibit your efforts at work, perhaps even your health. But this does not have to happen. You can stand up for yourself. You can protect your own best interests. And you will.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Whether it’s plans for a vacation, a social outing, or the arts or something related to children, you might feel discouraged because of lack of funding and support. Fear not! Go slowly. Take baby steps. You don’t have to abandon your plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s not easy dealing with partners and close friends. Likewise, relations with family members, especially someone older, might be tough. Hey, this goes with the territory. All relations have their ups-and-downs. Savor the small successes. You have not lost.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Issues related to your job, or your health or your pet might get you down today. You feel discouraged. Actually, this could be an “obstacle blessing” for you. Instead, go forward very slowly, in small increments, and you will make small gains. Small gains slowly add up to big gains.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The cost of social outings, vacations, raising kids or perhaps a loss of money due to financial speculation might concern you today. This is a temporary setback. It’s not the end of the world. Even by tomorrow, things look better — and definitely later in the week. Trust me.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today Mercury and Mars in your sign are at odds with stern Saturn. Initially this feels like an obstacle in your path. Something or someone will block you. (This could be domestic.) However, if instead, you work slowly and carefully for your objective, you will make headway. You will.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Fear can be a paralyzing thing. We all have fearful moments. Today you might feel something is preventing you from being as effective as you want to be. Take a moment to relax. Size up the situation. Then move forward slowly, carefully with the confidence of who you really are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might feel diminished by the comments of a friend or a member of a group today. Do these people define you? No, they do not. You hear their words. But ultimately, it is your own inner resources that drive you and make you accomplish things. Stay strong.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

People notice you, today. And you’re ambitious! Nevertheless, your efforts are blocked by someone or something or an internal sense of inadequacy. (We’ve all been there.) Continue to move forward in baby steps. Slowly, slowly. Be the Little Engine That Could. “I think I can. I think I can. I think I can.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Self-doubt and a false sense of inadequacy might paralyze you today. Ah yes, the paralysis of the negative. This is a brief dark cloud on your horizon. Accept what is and move forward slowly, bit by bit — and bit by bit, you will achieve what you want.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Comedian Tracy Morgan (1968) shares your birthday. You are focused, determined and hard-working. This is why you succeed at whatever you do. You are warm, kind and full of common sense. You are also competitive! This is your year to gain recognition for your past efforts, which is why you can expect a promotion, kudos, awards and the operation of your peers. The spotlight is shining on you!