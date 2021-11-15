Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the perfect day to discuss how to share or divide something like an inheritance or shared property or jointly held possessions. This is also a good day to ask for a loan or mortgage. The reason for this is you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Choose today for an important heart-to-heart talk with a close friend or partner because people are agreeable and mutually supportive. They’re more willing to see the big picture. They will also feel more generous to others. These qualities help cement relationships.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today is a fabulous way to begin your week! Your work experience will be positive. Coworkers will be upbeat and helpful. Everyone is more likely to be more generous to each other. Dealings with foreign countries and people from other cultures are favored.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Whoa! A fun-loving Monday! Lucky Cancers are away enjoying a vacation. Grab every chance to enjoy the arts, sports events, playful activities with kids, romantic diversions, flirtations, a long lunch, dinner with a friend, social get-togethers and good times. Enjoy!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a great day for a family discussion. Likewise, it’s a positive day to do anything to improve or expand something related to your home. This same positive influence will also benefit your family. Also a good day for real estate speculation!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful way to begin your week because you feel positive and hopeful about your future. Because of this, you’re entertaining big ideas and hopes. Enjoy interacting with daily contacts. You will love to learn anything that expands your mind.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Heads up! This is a solid money day, which favors financial negotiations, business, signing contracts, exploring money-making ideas and generating new ways to boost your income or make a little money on the side. Ka-ching! (Go do that voodoo that you do so well.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you are unstoppable! You feel hopeful about your future! This kind of optimism makes you entertain big ideas and be open to suggestions from others. You’ll enjoy schmoozing with friends as well as members of the general public. Great way to start your week!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a feel-good day in a quiet, personal way. You feel content and happy to be in your own skin. You will enjoy reading or solitary research. This is a lovely day for a vacation, a small get-together with someone, or a chance to kick back and relax. Enjoy your day!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day to enjoy the company of others, especially in groups, clubs and organizations. You’re happy to participate in things because you want to be part of something bigger than yourself. You want to make the world a better place. Perfect day to examine future goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Lookin’ swell! Today you look successful and sexy to others. You shine! The fact that you project success might be due to your own personal success, or it might have nothing to do with your reality. It might just be smoke and mirrors. Nevertheless, people admire you!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel plans and a chance to do anything to broaden your horizons will delight you today. You want adventure and a chance to see new places and meet new faces. You want to learn new things, which is why this is a great day to study and explore opportunities in publishing, higher education medicine and the law.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Shailene Woodley (1991) shares your birthday. You have a natural appreciation for beauty. You are well liked because you are generous, warm-hearted and friendly. You care about others. Personally, you are well disciplined and hard-working — qualities that contribute to success. This is the year to create some solid structure in your life — literally and figuratively. Take charge of your health this year. Focus on physical exercise.