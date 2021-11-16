Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Get to the bottom of something related to inheritances, wills, estates, taxes, debt or something to do with the wealth of your partner. You might discover a secret. It might be about a shared possession? Whatever the situation is, clean up this issue.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you might have a frank talk with a partner or close friend. Perhaps this person wants to get down to the bottom of something. They want to know what’s happening and they want to know where you stand. Basically, they want the truth.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Look around your workplace today to see how you can make improvements. This applies whether you work at home or your work elsewhere. It’s a good day to clean up confusion and solve problems that have been nagging you for a while.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Parents improve their relations with their kids or help solve a problem with one of their kids. Others will use today’s energy to solve artistic problems or clean up messy situations related to a creative project or something to do with sports.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Expect to have a powerful conversation with a parent or an older family member. You might also get to the bottom of a problem related to bathrooms, laundry areas or plumbing, or perhaps something to do with recycling or garbage? This is an excellent day to fix broken things.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are convincing today! You’ll have no trouble persuading others to go along with your point of view, which means if you work in sales, marketing or teaching and acting, you will be powerful. Use your persuasive talent to benefit others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you might see new ways to make money, or a better-paying job or opportunities to make money on the side. You might also see new uses for something that you own because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind. This is also a good day to clean up messy areas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve the image that you offer to your world. Remember: You never get a second chance to make a first impression. Ideas? Haircut? Wardrobe change? Shoes or boots? Think about this.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your ability to research and dig up solutions to old problems or answers to old questions is excellent today. You might come across some secretive, or sensitive, information. If so, be discreet. Don’t use this information for power over someone else. Be kind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you might have to confront the power of a group or a collective, which means you toe the party line or realign your intentions on how you can best work with others. Your best success will be if everyone’s energy is focused on the general good.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might encounter a powerful boss or someone in authority today. Possibly, others see you in this role? Either way, try to use today’s energy to make improvements in your immediate surroundings or in the society around you. Focus on what others need.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Any kind of study will go well today because you have a penetrating mind and a strong curiosity to find what you seek. You might persuade others to help you. Some of you might want to probe the secrets of a political process.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal (1977) shares your birthday. You have two sides. You are strong, independent, intelligent and practical. However, you are also soft, sensitive, intuitive and spiritual. You are a sensual, fascinating person. This is an exciting year for you that emphasizes your personal freedom. Focus on your personal growth. Seek out new opportunities. Be open to travel and new directions! As you embrace change — stay focused.