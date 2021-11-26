 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Loyola tops Arizona State 77-59 in seventh-place game in Bahamas

Jacob Hutson scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Ramblers’ victory.

By Sun-Times wires
Braden Norris
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Loyola Chicago guard Braden Norris (4) drives on Arizona State’s Jay Heath during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
Tim Aylen/AP

NASSAU, Bahamas — Jacob Hutson put up a career-high 26 points and Loyola salvaged a win in the seventh-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, pulling away in the second half to post a 77-59 win over Arizona State on Friday night.

The Ramblers lost their first two tournament games, falling to Michigan State and No. 19 Auburn.

Hutson hit 9 of 13 from the floor, knocking down all three of his 3-point attempts and converting 5 of 6 from the line. Ryan Schwieger added 11 points and the Ramblers knocked down 26 of 52 field-goal attempts, including 12 of 26 from beyond the arc.

Loyola (5-2) had a nine-point run that spanned halftime and held a 46-33 lead with 17:03 left. The Sun Devils battled back and trailed 51-44 after Enoch Boakye’s dunk midway through the second half but managed just two field goals over the next 7 1/2 minutes, and after an 8-0 run by the Ramblers the lead ballooned to 71-50 with 5:31 to play.

Arizona State (2-5) missed all five of its 3-point attempts in the second half and Loyola held a 33-24 advantage on the boards.

Jay Heath scored 16 points off the bench to lead Arizona State, the only team to lose all three games in the tournament.

Loyola opens Missouri Valley Conference play Dec. 1 when the Ramblers play host to Indiana State.

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

DePaul stays unbeaten with 77-68 victory against Northern Kentucky

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Blue Demons improved to 5-0.

By Sun-Times wires

Kofi Cockburn scores career-high 38 points as Illinois fights off Texas-Rio Grande Valley 94-85

Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer added 30 points, including six three-pointers, for the Illini.

By Sun-Times wires

Jordan Anderson dominates as Joliet Catholic beats Sacred Heart-Griffin to win Class 4A

Illinois recruit Jordan Anderson set a Class 4A record with 306 yards rushing and his team increased its record of state titles to 15.

By Michael O'Brien

Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic helps break bad habits in homecoming

Coach Billy Donovan was getting a bit concerned with how his players were showing up in third quarters lately, but that was temporarily fixed in Orlando, as the Bulls throttled the Magic. An emotional night for Vucevic, as well.

By Joe Cowley

Bulls guard Coby White has a 20-point game in win over the Magic

White seems to be getting closer to finding his rhythm after missing almost five months, and his performance in Orlando was not only eye-opening on the offensive side of the ball, but also on defense.

By Joe Cowley

Man charged with DUI in crash that critically injured Crestwood police officer

On Nov. 20, Gregory Hilson allegedly struck a Crestwood police vehicle at the scene of a crash at Midlothian Turnpike and South Pulaski Road.

By Sun-Times Wire