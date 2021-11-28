Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 6 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are an initiator, especially in conversation with others. Today is no exception because you will initiate conversations with people who are different from you. You will enjoy exploring ideas with people from different backgrounds. You want to know more!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to examine your relationship to the wealth of others — this includes debt that you share as well as shared property and jointly held assets. How do you come off in these relationships? How do things look? Get your facts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an interesting day because not only will you have many conversations with others, in part, this will happen because you will attract talkative people to you! Call this a yakety-yak day. “Take out the papers and the trash ...”

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The sun is lined up with Mercury, which gives you a clear mind and a strong focus. That makes this the perfect day to do routine paperwork. Knuckle down and get this stuff out of the way because you’ll make great progress!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re full of wonderful, creative ideas! Enjoy any involvement in the arts or creative projects. You especially will be effective talking to younger people. In fact, your conversations with others might inadvertently educate you in some way — you will learn more about something.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Family discussions, especially with a parent or an older relative will take place today and they will be lively! Perfect. This is an excellent day to sit down with someone else and decide how to tackle home repairs or make improvements either at home ow within the family.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Let’s face it: Today you’re talking a lot! You’ve got something to say and you intend to say it. You’re an observant sign and you often see relationships between events and situations that others miss. You intend to let others know!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Write down your money-making ideas because you’re on fire! The sun and Mercury are lined up in your House of Earnings, causing your mind to be full of ideas about finances, earnings, cash flow and anything to do with your possessions. Ka-ching!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Oh boy! You couldn’t pick a better day to start new things or initiate new projects because you have the energy and focus to do this. Furthermore, you are motivated to reach out to others by mail or in person and do whatever is necessary to get things rolling. (Impressive.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a great day to do research of any kind because your mind is focused and very clear. Furthermore, you are interested in behind-the-scenes information or anything that is hidden and hard to access. This is why you might come up with answers to questions and solutions to problems.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the perfect day to sit down with someone and bounce your ideas off them regarding your plans for the future because their feedback will help you. What you hear might make you slightly change your goals. Even if you’re talking to yourself in your own head, think about your future plans.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Lively discussions will take place today between you and bosses, parents, teachers or VIPs. They have something to say and so do you. Fortunately, you will express yourself with such clarity and focus, they will sit up and listen. Nevertheless, be smart and listen to what they have to say, as well.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead (1984) shares your birthday. You are ambitious, confident and generous. Basically, you’re an adventurous, optimist. You are charismatic and popular with others. Many of you have a strong love for animals. This is a strong year for you because it’s a time of recognition and acknowledgement for you. You might get a raise, a promotion, kudos or awards. People will admire and respect you.